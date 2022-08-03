CITY OF STURGEON LAKE

The City of Sturgeon Lake, Pine County, Minnesota, is requesting bids for plowing, snow removal and salt/sanding of town roads for the 2022/2023 winter season. Contractor must demonstrate adequate equipment such as: V-plow, wing; 26,001 lb. or larger truck for plowing and sanding; and all equipment must have strobe lights, access to Grader a plus but not required. Also, a CDL required, bonded, liquid/salt/salt sand application ability. Plowing required at (two) 2 inches of snowfall, liquid application at intersections and areas prone to ice. Please include with your bid: Hourly rate for snow removal; hourly rate for salt/sanding; and contact person and phone number. If a bid is approved, the contract will be awarded upon inspection of equipment.

