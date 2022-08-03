The City of Sturgeon Lake, Pine County, Minnesota, is requesting bids for plowing, snow removal and salt/sanding of town roads for the 2022/2023 winter season. Contractor must demonstrate adequate equipment such as: V-plow, wing; 26,001 lb. or larger truck for plowing and sanding; and all equipment must have strobe lights, access to Grader a plus but not required. Also, a CDL required, bonded, liquid/salt/salt sand application ability. Plowing required at (two) 2 inches of snowfall, liquid application at intersections and areas prone to ice. Please include with your bid: Hourly rate for snow removal; hourly rate for salt/sanding; and contact person and phone number. If a bid is approved, the contract will be awarded upon inspection of equipment.
Successful bidder to carry adequate liability and workman’s compensation insurance and submit proof of insurance if awarded bid. The Sturgeon Lake City Council reserves the right to consider all options and to reject any and all quotes.
Bids must be submitted before Friday, August 12, 2022, and will be opened at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 6:00 P.M. at the City of Sturgeon Lake Town Hall, 2084 Farm to Market Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN, 55783. Sealed bid envelopes marked“2022-2023 Plowing and Snow Removal Bid”may be dropped off at the City Hall office located at 3084 Farm to Market Road or be mailed to City of Sturgeon Lake, P.O. Box 98, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783.
For additional information or if you have any questions, please contact City Hall at (218) 372-339, or via email at email SturgeonClerk21@gmail.com .
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 4, 11, 2022)
