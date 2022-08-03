The City of Sturgeon Lake, Pine County, Minnesota, is accepting bids to supply and delivery up to 2,000 cubic yards of crushed maintenance gravel, MN/DOT Spec Class 5 on City of Sturgeon Lake Roads for continuous graveling and up to 500 yards for spot graveling by the contractor. Please submit a separate quote for each. Note that some loads of gravel may be randomly sampled for and independent sieve analysis and randomly selected to be scared at a nearby verified scale to ensure quality and quantity of gravel being applied to town roads. City will not be responsible for any time lost while this sampling occurs. Must be able to supply materials within five business day per cities pre request Spot graveling will occur throughout the year as needed. A list of roads to be graveled will be provided and available upon request.
Successful bidder to provide Certificates of Liability/Worker’s Comp insurance must be included with all quotes. No quotes will be accepted that do not include commercial general liability insurance coverage with a policy limit of at least $1,500,000 per occurrence; and workers compensation insurance if awarded bid. The City of Sturgeon Lake must be listed as certificate holder, if you are awarded the contract. The Sturgeon Lake City Council reserves the right to consider all options and to reject any and all quotes.
Bids must be submitted before Friday, August 12, 2022, and will be opened at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 6:00 P.M. at the City of Sturgeon Lake Town Hall, 2084 Farm to Market Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN, 55783. Sealed bid envelopes marked“2022-2023 Gravel & Grading Quote Bid”may be dropped off at the City Hall office located at 3084 Farm to Market Road or be mailed to City of Sturgeon Lake, P.O. Box 98, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783.
The Sturgeon Lake City Council reserves the right to consider all options and to reject any and all quotes.
For additional information or if you have any questions, please contact City Hall at (218) 372-339, or via email at email SturgeonClerk21@gmail.com .
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 4, 11, 2022)
