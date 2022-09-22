NOTICE is hereby given that the Moose Lake Planning Commission will meet in the City Council/Town Board Chambers, Moose Lake Area Civic & Community Center, located at 313 Elm Ave., Moose Lake, Minnesota at, or about, 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to conduct a Public Hearing regarding the request of Brandon Lundquist for a Conditional Use Permit within the provisions of City Ordinance No 104 – Zoning Ordinance, Article 8.03 – Conditional Uses, Section F: Automobiles, trucks, trailers, farm implements, trailer lots, for sale or display, repair garages, body and fender shops, and paint shops. If granted, the Conditional Use Permit would allow for the above listed uses on this lot. The property referred to is situated in the State of Minnesota, County of Carlton, 21-010-4580, Moose Lake, MN 55767.
Any person wishing to express an opinion on the matters to be considered at the public hearing will be heard orally or in writing. Send written comments to Ellissa Owens, City Administrator, City of Moose Lake, P. O. Box 870, Moose Lake, Minnesota, 55767-0870.
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL & PLANNING COMMISSION
Dated and published September 16, 2022
/s/ Ellissa Owens
City Administrator
City of Moose Lake, Minnesota
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 22, 2022)
