NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 4, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $156,565.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Robert Theisen, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Lend Smart Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: May 8, 2018 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000480075
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Dated: December 7, 2020
Recorded: December 8, 2020 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000495780
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006919-1000049073-2
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Lend Smart Mortgage, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
Property Address: 437 11th St, Cloquet, MN 55720-2034
Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-030-0860
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 6 and 8, Block 4, Case-Melville Addition to Cloquet, Carlton County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $176,275.62
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 9, 2023, or the next business day if February 9, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 16, 2022
MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050749-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for August 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Carlton County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: August 5, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for September 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Carlton County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: August 31, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
