THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:July 8, 2020
MORTGAGOR: Austin Vind, a single person and Echo Brander-Thomason, a single person.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Results Mortgage, LLC its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded July 17, 2020 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000492806.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated December 20, 2022 Recorded December 21, 2022, as Document No. A000509955.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 101360958117261809
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Results Mortgage, LLC
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1 Evelyn Street, Esko, MN 55733
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 783670280
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 14, Block 1, Southridge, Except that part of Lot 14 which lies Easterly of the following described line: Beginning at a point 65 feet Westerly (measured at right angles) from a point on the Eastline of Section 28, Township 49 North, Range 16 West, distant 96.4 feet South of the East quarter corner thereof; thence run Southwesterly to a point distant 110 feet Westerly (measured at right angles) from a point on said East section line, distant 336.4 feet South of said East quarter corner; thence run Southerly parallel with said East section line for 200 feet and there terminating, Carlton County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $198,946.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$195,997.47
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 25, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: February 17, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
19 - 23-001573 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, April 6, 2023)
