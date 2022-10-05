NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 1, 2019
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $125,681.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Broc A Johnson A Single Person and Debbie M Davis and Rodney Davis, Joint Tenants, A Married Couple
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Lend Smart Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: July 16, 2019 Carlton County Registrar of Titles
Document Number: T000039083
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Dated: June 24, 2021
Recorded: July 7, 2021 Carlton County Registrar of Titles
Document Number: T000040573
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006919-1000059283-4
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Lend Smart Mortgage, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 11410
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
Property Address: 3244 South Ave, Mahtowa, MN 55707
Tax Parcel ID Number: 60-180-1300; 60-026-1630
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Two (2), Three (3) and Four (4), of Block Eight (8), of the PLAT OF NEW MAHTOWA, according to the registered plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Registrar of Titles in and for said County and State
AND
Starting at the Northeasterly corner of Lot Four (4), of Block Eight (8), of the TOWNSITE OF NEW MAHTOWA, Carlton County, Minnesota, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds of said County; thence Southeasterly along the Southerly boundary line of South Avenue a distance of fifty (50) feet; thence at right angles Southwesterly a distance of One Hundred Fifty-five point five (155.5) feet parallel with the Southeasterly boundary line of said Lot Four (4), Block Eight (8), thence Northwesterly at right angles a distance of Fifty point sixteen (50.16) feet to the point of intersection with the Southeasterly boundary line of said Lot Four (4), Block Eight (8) and the alley adjoining said lot; thence Northeasterly at right angles on said Lot line to place of beginning; said land being in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Nine (9), Township Forty-Seven (47), Range Eighteen (18)
Reserving all rights the public has acquired in all roads over and across said lands and all mineral reservations of record
Reserving in the Thompson Realty Company an undivided one-half in and to all mineral and fossils in, upon and under said lands, together with the right to at any time enter upon said lands and explore, mine and remove said minerals and fossils
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $140,632.71
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 26, 2022, or the next business day if October 26, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: February 28, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050304-F1
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for April 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to May 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Carlton County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: April 5, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for May 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Carlton County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: October 3, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for October 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to November 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Carlton County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: October 3, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050304-F1
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 6, 2022)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.