THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 15, 2017
MORTGAGOR: Cainin Brown, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 18, 2017, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000478107, Carlton County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2849 County Rd 35, Barnum, MN 55707
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 51-030-1992
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Southeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4 of Southeast 1/4, Section 12, Township 47, North of Range 20, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Carlton County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $133,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $131,444.81
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 4.5%, with a daily per diem of $15.32.
The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, Subd. 30. The name of the residential mortgage servicer and lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02 is: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 27, 2022, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Avenue,
Carlton, Minnesota 55718, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: March 27, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 29, 2022GURSTEL LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Creig Andreasen
Creig Andreasen (#334832)
6681 Country Club Drive
Golden Valley, MN 55427
(763) 267-6785
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 2022)
