NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 3, 2016
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $153,174.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Darren D. Tesser, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February 5, 2016, Carlton County Recorder, as Document Number A000466861, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on February 3, 2020 as Document Number A000490399
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2021-PM1
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The South Half of the West Half of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (S of W of E of SW of NW), of Section Seventeen (17), Township Forty-nine (49), Range Sixteen (16)
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 189 Hatinen Rd, Esko, MN 55733
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 78-020-3514
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $133,835.00
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 6, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June 6, 2023, or the next business day if June 6, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: October 5, 2022
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2021-PM1
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 13, 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 2022)
