NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 28, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $120,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Anthony D. Sundgaard A Single Person
MORTGAGEE: Consumer Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: May 30, 2013 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000450748
LOAN MODIFICATION:
Dated: May 10, 2022
Recorded: September 23, 2022
Document Number: A000508573
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Dated: May 28, 2013
Recorded: June 18, 2013 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000451114
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Dated: May 12, 2015
Recorded: May 27, 2015 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000462674
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Consumer Loan Services, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
Property Address: 340 12th Street, Cloquet, MN 55720
Tax Parcel ID Number: 06-040-0220
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 11 and the South 10 feet of Lot 12, Block 2, Central Park Addition to Cloquet, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, Carlton County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $92,364.96
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 14, 2023, or the next business day if August 14, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 16, 2022
MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050915-F2
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for February 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Carlton County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: February 3, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for March 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to April 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Carlton County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: March 7, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for April 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to May 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Carlton County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: April 12, 2023
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050915-F2
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 20, 2023)
PUBLIC NOTICE
Windemere Township
April Planning Commission
Meeting & April Board of
Adjustments Meeting
The April Planning Commission Meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the Windemere Township Hall.
The April Board of Adjustments Meeting will be held immediately after the Planning Commission Meeting is adjourned.
Cindy Woltjer,
Windemere Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 13, 20, 2023)
