NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 30, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $317,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Adam C Mumma and Alicia J Mumma, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for North Shore Bank of Commerce, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: February 9, 2016 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000466904
LOAN MODIFICATION:
Dated: August 24, 2018
Recorded: September 11, 2018
Document Number: A000482227
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Branch Banking and Trust Company
Dated: February 12, 2018
Recorded: March 12, 2018 Carlton County Recorder
Document Number: A000479224
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1003820-0000049760-8
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: North Shore Bank of Commerce
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Truist Bank
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
Property Address: 97 High Ridge Trail, Esko, MN 55733
Tax Parcel ID Number: 78-020-6824; 78-020-6881
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Parcel 1:
The East 796 feet of the South 250 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 49 North, Range 16 West, Carlton County, Minnesota.
Parcel 2:
That part of the SE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 27, Township 49N, Range 16W, Carlton County, Minnesota described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said SE1/4 of NE1/4; thence bearing S. 1 degree 02 minutes 14 seconds East on an assumed bearing, going along the West line of said quarter quarter, distance 150.19 feet; thence bearing S. 88 degrees 07 minutes 34 seconds East, going parallel with the North line of said 1/4 1/4, distance 523.15 feet to The Actual Point of Beginning of the tract of land to be described; Thence continuing on Easterly on last described line distance 60.59 feet; Thence bearing S. 16°-43`-06” East distance 322.36 feet to the Centerline of a Private 66.0 feet Roadway easement; Thence bearing N.44°-34`-26” East going along said Centerline, a distance of 143.59 feet; Thence bearing S.88°-07`-34” East, continuing along said Centerline, distance 545.05 feet to the East line of said SE1/4 of NE1/4; Thence bearing N.0°-42`-00”W., going along said East line, distance 350.35 feet to the NE corner of said quarter quarter; thence bearing N.88°-07`-34” West, going along the North line of said quarter quarter, distance 796.80 feet; Thence bearing S.0°-42`-00” East distance 150.15 feet to The Actual Point of Beginning.
TOGETHER WITH and SUBJECT TO a Roadway Easement 66 feet in width for ingress and egress over and across part of the Southeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter, whose center line is described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the SE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 27, Township 49, Range 16; thence on an assumed bearing of South O degrees 42 minutes 00 seconds East along the East line of the SE1/4 of the NE1/4 distance 350.35 feet, to the actual point of beginning of the center line of the Roadway Easement to be described, thence bearing North 88 degrees 07 minutes 34 seconds West (parallel with the North line of SE1/4 of the NE1/4) distance of 545.05 feet; thence bearing South 44 degrees 34 minutes 26 seconds West distance of 226.0 feet, thence bearing North 88 degrees 07 minutes 34 seconds West distance 281.6 feet more or less to the East line of the West 330.0 feet of the SE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 27 and there terminating, Carlton County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $393,918.34
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 12, 2024, or the next business day if March 12, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: July 19, 2023
MORTGAGEE: Truist Bank, FKA Branch Banking and Trust Company
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050970-F4
