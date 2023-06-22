THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 22, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $175,289.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Brett M. Stadin, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed May 27, 2011, Carlton County Recorder, as Document Number A000437671
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 46, Range 16
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1123 County Road 8, Holyoke, MN 55749
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 48-020-3035
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $135,930.02
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 15, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 15, 2024, or the next business day if February 15, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: June 16, 2023
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on June 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023)
