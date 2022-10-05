THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:February 10, 2018
MORTGAGOR: Donald A Jensen, unmarried.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for The Money Source Inc. its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 20, 2018 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000478972.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: The Money Source Inc. Dated September 13, 2022 Recorded September 20, 2022, as Document No. A000508498.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100492500080029368
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: The Money Source Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: The Money Source Inc.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1274 Birchwood Drive, Wright, MN 55798 A/K/A 6074 Woodbury Drive, Wright, MN 55798
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 96-020-0060
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real property in Carlton County, Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot three (3), Block one (1), Birchwood Meadows, according to the recorded Plat thereof, Carlton County, Minnesota. The legal description was obtained from a previously recorded instrument.
Subject to all easements, reservations, covenants, conditions, agreements of record if any.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $209,869.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$198,383.90
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on June 6, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: September 20, 2022
The Money Source Inc.
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
93 - 22-004830 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
