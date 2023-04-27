THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: 05/25/2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $111,200.00
MORTGAGOR(S): James M. Kunze, A Single Person
MORTGAGEE: Consumer Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 05/30/2012 as Doc No. A000443954 in the Office of the County Recorder in Carlton County, Minnesota.
The mortgage was assigned for value as follows:
Assignee: Fidelity Bank, a federally chartered savings bank
Assignment dated: 05/19/2016
Assignment recorded: 06/09/2016
Assignment recording information: Doc. No. A000468644
All in the records of the County Recorder in Carlton County, Minnesota.
TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.: 06-510-6040
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 330 feet of Northwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter, Section 26, Township 49, North of Range 17, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Carlton County, Minnesota.
Abstract Property
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1510 Spring Lake Rd., Cloquet, MN 55720-2650
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Consumer Loan Services, LLC
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Fidelity Bank
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE: $113,108.12 AS OF 04/28/2023.
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Carlton County, Minnesota at public auction as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 06/27/2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 12/27/2023, or the next business day if 12/27/2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Publication to begin the week of: 04/23/2023
Fidelity Bank, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee
The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee
925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 2023)
