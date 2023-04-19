THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 1, 2001
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $76,700.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Howard L. Eskuri, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Lake State Federal Credit Union
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Lake State Federal Credit Union
SERVICER: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed May 9, 2001, Carlton County Recorder, as Document Number 347827
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CUNA Mutual Mortgage Corporation; thereafter assigned to PHH Mortgage Corporation; thereafter assigned to New Residential Mortgage LLC; thereafter assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
A parcel of property in the Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE1/4 of 5E1/4) of Section Thirty-five (35), Township Forty-seven (47) North, of Range Twenty (20) West, Carlton County, Minnesota, of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows, to-wit: Starting at the Southwest corner of said SE1/4 of SE1/4 as a point of beginning of the parcel to be herein described, thence North on the West line of said SE1/4 of SE1/4 a distance of 400 feet, thence East along a line parallel to the South line of said SE1/4 of SE1/4 a distance of 450 feet, thence South a distance of 400 feet along a line parallel to the West line of said SE1/4 of SE1/4 to a point of intersection of the South line of said SE1/4 of SE1/4, thence West along the South line of said forty acre tract of land a distance of 450 feet to the point of beginning.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5141 County Rd 6, Kettle River, MN 55757
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 51-056-5995
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $45,428.13
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 13, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June 13, 2024, or the next business day if June 13, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: April 11, 2023
NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023)
