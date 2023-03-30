THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 9, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $112,244.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Gina Graboski, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100397202144000057
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 12, 2013, Carlton County Recorder, as Document Number A000452215, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on December 15, 2021 as Document Number A000503572
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
A PARCEL OF LAND IN BLOCK 12, N.P. JUNCTION, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF BLOCK TWELVE (12) IN VILLAGE OF CARLTON, FORMERLY NORTHERN PACIFIC JUNCTION, AS A PLACE OF BEGINNING; THENCE WEST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID BLOCK 12 A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET; THENCE SOUTH AT RIGHT ANGLES AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID BLOCK 12 A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET; THENCE EAST AT RIGHT ANGLES AND PARALLEL TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID BLOCK 12, 50 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID BLOCK 12; THENCE NORTH ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID BLOCK 12 A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AKA THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 1, BLOCK 12, N.P. JUNCTION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR CARLTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 338 Walnut St, Carlton, MN 55718
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 15-010-1800
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $109,088.43
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 23, 2023, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 monthsfrom the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on November 23, 2023, or the next business day if November 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: March 22, 2023
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 30, April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 2023)
