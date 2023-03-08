THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:April 9, 2007
MORTGAGOR: Arysa J. Dieter and David M. Niemi, each a single person.
MORTGAGEE: Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded April 11, 2007 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000408954.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Dated April 9, 2007 Recorded April 11, 2007, as Document No. A000408955.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1209 Prospect Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 060550860
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Seventeen (17), Block Two (2), COUNTY AUDITOR’S SUBDIVISION NO. 1, according to the plat thereof, on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Carlton County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:$24,600.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$28,789.90
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 14, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: December 12, 2022
Minnesota Housing Finance Agency
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
135 - 22-005569 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until March 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: February 27, 2023
Minnesota Housing Finance Agency
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
135-22-005569
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 9, 2023)
