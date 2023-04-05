THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:November 7, 2014
MORTGAGOR: Penny A. Wait, a single woman.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for North Shore Bank of Commerce, a Corporation, its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 10, 2014 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000459510.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated July 20, 2020 Recorded July 20, 2020, as Document No. A000492830.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1003820-0000048003-4
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: North Shore Bank of Commerce, a Corporation
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1011 Selmser Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06-345-0260 & 06-345-0320
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The West Half of Lot 19, Block A, Shaput’s Addition to the City of Cloquet, Carlton County, Minnesota, excepting and reserving from this conveyance the North 10 feet thereof and the West 12 1/2 feet thereof.
The West Half of Lots 17 and 18, Block A, Shaput’s Addition to the Village, now City of Cloquet, Carlton County, Minnesota, excepting and reserving from this conveyance all exceptions and reservations contained in any transfer of said premises by the immediate or remote grantors of these grantors and which are now of record in the office of the County Recorder, and now binding on these grantors.
PIN# 06-345-0260;06-345-0320
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $101,723.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$117,728.00
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 14, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: December 14, 2022
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
19 - 22-006512 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until March 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: February 27, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
19-22-006512
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until May 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530, in said county and state.
Dated: March 29, 2023
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
19-22-006512
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 6, 2023)
