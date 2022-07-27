NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period of filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District #577 shall begin on August 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., and shall close on August 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.
The special election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At the special election, one (1) member will be elected to the School Board for a term of two (2) years.
Affidavits of candidacy are available from the District Office, Willow River ISD #577. The filing fee for this office is $2.00. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the School District from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavits on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.
The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the District Office at the school district and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 p.m. on August 16, 2022.
Dated: July 20, 2022
BY THE ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
Edward Bruce Bohaty, Board Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 28, 2022)
