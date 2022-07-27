NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION
To the Electors of the Township of Skelton in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION
To the Electors of the Township of Skelton in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That an election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named Township on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2022, for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following offices:
Township Supervisor-Four (4) Year Term-One (1)
Township Clerk-Four (4) Year Term
Filing of Affidavits of Candidacy for all Township Offices shall be at the Offices of the Township Clerk located at: 3635 County Road 35, Barnum, Minnesota, 55707. Please call for appointment: 218-390-3413 from 8:00 a.m. August 2. 2022, until 5:00 p.m., August 16, 2022
Dated July 11, 2022
Clerk Linda Loons
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 21, 28, 2022)
WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC NOTICE
ACCURACY TEST
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY THE TOWN BOARD OF WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP PURSUANT TO M.S. 206.83: AT 5:00 P.M. ON THE 4TH OF AUGUST, 2022, A PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST WILL BE CONDUCTED TO ASCERTAIN THE VOTING SYSTEM TO BE USED AT THE TOWN HALL FOR WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP FOR THE PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD ON THE 9TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2022. THE TESTING WILL BE ON THE TWO NEW VOTING MACHINES (NEW AUTOMARK MACHINE AND THE DS200 DIGITAL PRECINCT SCANNER). THESE TWO MACHINES WILL BE TESTED ON THE ACCURACY OF CORRECTLY SCANNING VOTES. THIS TEST WILL BE HELD AT THE WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP HALL, 91546 MILITARY ROAD, STURGEON LAKE, MN 55783. THIS TEST WILL BE OPEN TO REPRESENTATIVES OF THE POLITICAL PARTIES, CANDIDATES, THE PRESS AND THE PUBLIC. ELECTION HOURS FOR WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP FOR THE PRIMARY ELECTION WILL BE 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. ON THE 9TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2022.
CINDY WOLTJER
WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP CLERK
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 28, 2022)
