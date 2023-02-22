Notice of Carlton County Board of Commissioners Feb 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Notice is hereby given that the following Carlton County Commissioners will be participating in the February 27, 2023 County Board Meeting remotely: Commissioner Thomas Proulx Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center-Hotel Lobby 900 10th St NW,Washington, DC 20001 Commissioner Susan Zmyslony 225 Crystal Beach Ave. Unit B Crystal Beach, Florida 34681 United States The remaining Commissioners will be in-person at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton MN, on February 27, 2023 at 4pm. Said meeting is open to the public. BY ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on February 23, 2023) You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInside the nest of two Minnesota bald eaglesSeptic system replacementBecky HoltCarbon-free by 2040 requires balanced approachJurek beats buzzer, Bombers down South RidgeMoose Lake, Barnum robotic teams ready for DECC competitionSmile, you’re not on cameraBlackout Bill passes SenateGirls hockey ends, optimistic for next seasonPostage prices, subscription rates increase ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
