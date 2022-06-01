It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 30, 2022, at 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at at the Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Street, Carlton, MN 55718, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs of the decedent, and for the appointment of Robert J. VanGuilder as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate. If you have any objections to this Case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7560 option #8 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: May 20, 2022
/s/ Amy Luskavitz
Amy Luskavitz
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist,
Chelse Opdahl, Deputy
Court Administrator
John M. Warp (MN# 114674)
John M Warp, P.A.
302 Elm Avenue
P.O. Box 280
Moose Lake, Minnesota 55767
Telephone: (218) 485-4489
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on, June 2, 9, 2022)
