STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT 

PROBATE COURT DIVISION

Court File No.: 09-PR-22-862

NOTICE OF AND ORDER 

FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION 

OF INTESTACY, 

DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of 

Randy M. VanGuilder 

a/k/a Randy Mayme VanGuilder,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 30, 2022, at 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at at the Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Street, Carlton, MN 55718, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs of the decedent, and for the appointment of Robert J. VanGuilder as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate. If you have any objections to this Case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7560 option #8 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: May 20, 2022 

/s/ Amy Luskavitz

Amy Luskavitz

Judge of District Court

Amy Turnquist, 

Chelse Opdahl, Deputy

Court Administrator

John M. Warp (MN# 114674) 

John M Warp, P.A.

302 Elm Avenue

P.O. Box 280

Moose Lake, Minnesota 55767

Telephone: (218) 485-4489

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on, June 2, 9, 2022)

 

