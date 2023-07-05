Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below. Variance #323007 Tyler Larson Part of the Southeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ in Section 36, Township 48 North, Range 19 West in Corona Township. The property address is 3721 County Road 4 (PIN 88-028-5885 and 5886). Nature of Request: Construct an addition onto a dwelling on a nonconforming lot. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required lot area. Variance #323008 Brian Hammitt Lot 5 of Beckman’s Subdivision in Government Lot 2, Section 18, Township 48 North, Range 20 West on Eagle Lake in Eagle Township. The property address is 6077 Johnson Road (PIN 90-020-0050). Nature of Request: Retain a nonconforming subsurface sewage treatment system. The system is considered nonconforming as the soil treatment area does not meet the required setback to the side yard line. Variance #323009 Mary Lucht North ½ of the Northwest ¼ of the Northeast ¼ in Section 17, Township 48 North, Range 21 West on an Unnamed Tributary in Lakeview Township. The property address XXXX Mattila Road (PIN 57-010-2615). Nature of Request: Retain a nonconforming cabin. The cabin is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback to the ordinary high water level of a tributary stream. Variance #323010 Michael Hiti Lot 6 of Winters Grove Plat in Government Lot 1, Section 29, Township 48 North, Range 18 West on Park Lake in Atkinson Township. The property address is 2127 Park Lake Lane (PIN 33-260-0140). Nature of Request: Construct a nonconforming privy on a nonconforming lot. The privy is considered nonconforming as it will not meet the required setback from a platted road right-of-way. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required lot width or lot area. BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT /s/ Jack Ezell Chairman, Board of Adjustment Faxed and emailed to the Star Gazette on June 29, 2023. Published in the Star Gazette on July 6, 2023 Emailed to the Pine Knot News on June 29, 2023 Published in the Pine Knot News on July 7, 2023 (Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 6, 2023)
Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners will meet to review the 2024 Budget Presentations at 1 p.m. Monday July 24, 2023 at the Carlton County Transportation Building Meeting Room, 1630 Highway 61, Carlton, MN. Said meeting is open to the public.
