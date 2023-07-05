Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Commissioners will meet to review the 2024 Budget Presentations at 1 p.m. Monday July 24, 2023 at the Carlton County Transportation Building Meeting Room, 1630 Highway 61, Carlton, MN.  Said meeting is open to the public.

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 6, 2023)

