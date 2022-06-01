Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination ofHeirship, and Appointment of
Personal Representative
and Notice to Creditors
In Re: Estate of
Clayton Homer Lekander,
Decedent.
It is ordered and notice is given that on June 30, 2022 at 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at at the Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Street, Carlton, MN 55718 for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Troy Lekander, 700 Langhorst Court, Moose Lake, MN 55767, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7560 option# 8 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: May 9, 2022
/s/ Amy Luskavitz
Amy Luskavitz
District Court Judge
Amy Turnquist,
Chelse Opdahl, Deputy
Court Administrator
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on, June 2, 9, 2022)
