March 20, 2023
Regular Meeting Minutes
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:07 pm. Board members present include Lisa Anderson-Reed, Brenda Heikkila, Ben Anderson, Julie Peterson, and Steven Blondo. Absent: Jerry Pederson. Others present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Garret Hultgren, Principals Eric Butche and Kraig Konietzko, Ed MN Representative Lee Stephenson, Jim Gerdes-community member and Jamie Lund-Media.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Heikkila to approve the February 27, 2023 regular board meeting minutes; approve the January 2023 and February 2023 Treasurer’s Reports; approve the February 28, 2023 payroll: checks #70556-70563 for $,.577.38, electronic transfer of $93,414.82 and direct deposit of $153,583.41 for a total payroll of $252,575.61 and the March 15, 2023 payroll: checks #70564-70571 for $5,515.68, electronic transfer of $85,092.73, and direct deposit of $131,716.69 for a total payroll of $222,325.10; approve the March 8, 2023 bill list: checks #68220-68256 for $45,747.04 and the March 20, 2023 bill list: checks #68257-68298 for $56,703.02 and wires of $64,755.26 for a total of $121,458.28; and accept the resignation of Tammie Lundgren (Para) effective March 10, 2023 with appreciation for her service to the school district. Motion passed unanimously.
Public Participation:
None
Good Things Happening:
-Thank you to Legacy of Excellence for their donation of $112.00 to help with graduation ceremony purchases.
Reports:
Complete reports can be found on our school website.
Action Items:
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to accept the donation of $112.00 from the Legacy of Excellence to help with graduation ceremony purchases. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Anderson-Reed to approve the Pay Equity Report. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Heikkila to close session [open meeting] at 5:40 pm pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 13D.05, subdivision 3(c)(3) to discuss an offer for the purchase of real property owned by the school district and located near Opportunity Drive in
Moose Lake (parcel #21-190-1350) and to open the closed meeting. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Anderson to close the closed meeting and open the open meeting at 6:09 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates
Regular Board Meeting April 17 5:00 p.m. Board Room
Regular Board MeetingMay 15 5:00 p.m. Board Room
BMW Sharing Committee April 26 5:00 p.m. Moose Lake
Athletic Liaison Meeting March 22 5:00 p.m. WR School
Wellness Committee April 10 3:45 p.m. Board Room
Negotiations Committee April 3 5:00 p.m. Board Room
Facilities Committee April 4 4:00 p.m.Board Room
Finance Committee April 4 3:00 p.m.Board Room
Motion by Blondo, second by Heikkila to adjourn at 6:29 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on April 6, 2023)
