Moose Lake School Board
September 26, 2022
5:00 p.m.
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:01 pm.
Board members present include Steven Blondo, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Julie Peterson, Jerry Pederson and Kim Bohnsack. Absent: Ben Anderson. Others present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Garret Hultgren, Principals Kraig Konietzko and Eric Butche, Principal Intern Paul Riihiluoma, Education MN Rep Shelly Olson, and Jamie Lund-Media.
Motion by Peterson, second by Bohnsack to approve the agenda as amended/presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second Pederson by to approve the August 11, 2022 special board meeting minutes and the August 15, 2022 regular board meeting minutes; approve the August 2022 Preliminary Treasurer’s Report; approve the August 31, 2022 payroll: checks #70440-70444 and 70466-70469 for $2,904.83, electronic transfer of $80,072.28 and direct deposit of $119,653.86 for a total payroll of $202,630.97 and the September 15, 2022 payroll: checks #70470-70476 for $2,981.81, electronic transfer of $79,661.13, and direct deposit of $118,990.89 for a total payroll of $201,633.83; approve the August 24, 2022 bill list: checks #67568-67587 for $31,114.51 and wires of $3,306.42 for a total of $41,197.29; the September 6, 2022 bill list: checks #67588- 67616 for $44,124.00 and wire of $966.55 for a total of $45,090.55; the September 20, 2022 bill list: checks #67617-67654 for $37,692.14 and wires of $56,025.74 for a total of $93,717.88; and the September 26, 2022 bill list: checks #67655-67669 for $20,376.94 and wires of $1,304.58 for a total of $$21,681.52; accept the resignation of Wyan McCausland (Elementary Teacher) effective August 16, 2022 with appreciation for her service to the school district; accept the resignation of Anna Bjorsen (Elementary Teacher) effective August 31, 2022 with appreciation for her service to the school district; accept the resignation of Makayla Moske (Mini Moose Assistant) effective September 9, 2022 with appreciation for her service to the childcare program; accept the resignation of Crystal Becker (Mini Moose School Age Care Lead Instructor) effective September 30, 2022 with appreciation for her service to the program; approve the contract with Garret Hultgren (Business Manager) effective September 6, 2022.; approve the contract with Paul Olson (.5 FTE Industrial Technology Teacher) for the 2022-2023 school year; approve the contract with Abby Kahara (Elementary Teacher) for the 2022-2023 school year; approve the 2022-2023 coaching and advisory contracts: Reilly Fawcett (C-Team Volleyball Coach), Beth Sandstrom (completion of 21-22 Yearbook), Jenny
Berthelot (Swing Choir and co-Drama Club Advisor), Wes Cummins (Senior Class Advisor and JH Knowledge Bowl Advisor), Greg Eliason (Green Team Advisor), Beckie Jackson (History Club Advisor), Noah Jurek (Student Council Advisor), Jessica Langhorst (Robotics Advisor), Tracy Little (Art Club Advisor and co-Yearbook Advisor), Shelby Lonne-Rogentine (co-Yearbook Advisor), Caitlin Miller (Junior Class Advisor), Matt Niedzielski (Cube Club Advisor and JH Math League Advisor), Carrie Sanda (JV and Varsity Knowledge Bowl Advisor), Jason Schnoll (NHS Advisor and co-Drama Club Advisor), and Adam Whelan (SH Math League Advisor); approve the hiring of Gary Benoit (Bus Driver), Sara Helgeson (Early Childhood Para) and Lisa Coil (Part-Time Early Childhood Para) for the school year 2022-2023; approve the sale of the 2012 mini-bus to Grand Rapids; accept the resignation of Heidi Oswald (Para) effective September 30, 2022 with appreciation for her service to the district. Motion passed unanimously.
Public Participation:
None
Introduction of New Staff:
Garret Hultgren (Business Manager), Abby Kahara (Elementary Teacher) and Nathan Nielsen (Special Ed Teacher).
Good Things Happening:
A big thank you for the generous anonymous donation of $1,000. $500 to help with unpaid food service bills and $500 for school staff supply needs.
Reports:
Complete reports are available on our school district website.
Discussion:
School Land Update by Superintendent Steen
Action Items:
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to approve the hiring of an additional kindergarten teacher for the 22-23 school year. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Pederson to accept the anonymous donation of $1,000. $500 to help with unpaid food service bills and $500 for school staff supply needs. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the maternity leave request for Olivia Mathson beginning on or about November 9, 2022 with a return to work date of January 9, 2023. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Bohnsack to approve the 6th Grade overnight field trip to the Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center in March, 2023. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to approve the three year contract with BerganKDV for auditing services. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Anderson-Reed to designate district depositories and authorized signatories as listed effective September 6, 2022: First National Bank of Moose Lake, Northwoods Credit Union, PMA Financial Network, Inc., and the MN School District Liquid Asset Fund Plus as the official depositories; authorize the following signatories: Regular Checking Account at First Nat’l Bank- Steven Blondo, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Billie Jo Steen, Garret Hultgren (requires two); General Petty Cash at First Nat’l Bank- Shari Anderson, Garret Hultgren, Billie Jo Steen (requires two); Flexible Benefit at First Nat’l Bank- Shari Anderson, Garret Hultgren, Billie Jo Steen (requires two); Savings Account at Northwoods Credit Union - Steven Blondo, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Billie Jo Steen, Garret Hultgren (requires one); Credit Card with Northwoods Credit Union - Steven Blondo, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Garret Hultgren, Billie Jo Steen (requires one); MN School District Liquid Asset Fund MAX Account *- Garret Hultgren, Billie Jo Steen; PMA MnTrust - Billie Jo Steen, Garret Hultgren. *Christine Beise has authorization under the specific directive of the Superintendent or Business Manager; and authorize the Superintendent and Business
Manager to use the School Board Chair and Clerk’s electronic and stamped signatures, make electronic fund transfers to designated depositories, and make electronic fund transfers to pay tax liabilities and other bills where appropriate. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve changes to the 2022-2023 school calendar. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to approve adding an additional .75 FTE Special Education Teacher. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Pederson to approve increasing the HS Principal position to .75 FTE. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Pederson, second by Peterson to approve the contract with Nate Nielsen for 1.0 FTE special education teacher. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to set the Truth in Taxation meeting date for December 19, 2022 at 6:01 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Bohnsack to certify the Proposed 2022 Payable 2023 levy at the maximum amount. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to approve the American Red Cross Emergency Shelter Facility Use Agreement. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to approve the contract with RAPP strategies for communication services. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the State of Minnesota Solar for Schools Grant Contract. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates:
Regular Board Meeting Tues, Oct 18 5:00 p.m. Board Room
Policy Committee MeetingOct 12 8:30am Board Room
Community Open House October 24 6:00 p.m. Auditorium
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to adjourn at 5:53 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 13, 2022)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.