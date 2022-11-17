Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:02 pm. Board Members present include Kim Bohnsack, Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Ben Anderson, Steven Blondo, and Jerry Pederson. Others present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Principal Eric Butche, Transportation Director Tim Streefland, Business Manager Garett Hultgren, Ed MN Representative Shelly Olson, Emily Danelski, and Jamie Lund-Media.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the September 26, 2022 regular board meeting minutes; approve the September 2022 Preliminary Treasurer’s Report; approve the September 30, 2022 payroll: checks #70477-70483 for $3,251.11, electronic transfer of $83,501.09 and direct deposit of $128,077.68 for a total payroll of $214,829.88 and the October 14, 2022 payroll: checks #70484-70491 for $5,638.25, electronic transfer of $86,389.62, and direct deposit of $133,274.65 for a total payroll of $225,302.52; approve the October 6, 2022 bill list: checks #67670-67703 for $51,162.81 and wire of $2,233.28 for a total of $53,396.09 and the October 18, 2022 bill list: checks #67704-67751 for $85,521.50 and wires of $48,300.45 for a total of $133,821.95; approve the contract with Crystal Becker (Kindergarten Teacher) effective October 3, 2022; approve the hiring of Tammie Lundgren (Para) effective October 3, 2022; and approve the MOU with Eric Butche, MLHS Principal, for the 22-23 school year. Motion passed unanimously.
Public Participation:
Laura Stephenson, Senior at Moose Lake Community School, regarding the offering of College Physics. There is consideration of not offering the class due to a lack of students enrolled. Ms. Stephenson would like the class offered regardless of the number of students enrolled. Ms. Stephenson also provided a letter from another Senior, Daniel Mikrot, in support of offering College Physics regardless of the student count.
Introduction of New Staff:
Crystal Becker - Kindergarten Teacher
Good Things Happening:
-Thank you for the generous anonymous donation of $200 to help with unpaid food service bills.
-Thank you to the Legacy of Excellence Foundation for their generous donation of $1,266.12 for the 5th Grade Star Base field trip in January.
-Congratulations to the MLWR Rebel Football Team coaches and players on the feature article in John Millea’s “John’s Journal” on the Minnesota State High School League homepage.
-Thank you to Jason Schnoll for his service this summer on the Minnesota Department of Education’s Assessment Committee for the development of the MCA IV in Science.
-Congratulations to the boy’s cross country team for winning the Polar League Conference Meet. Also congratulations to the following runners for finishing top 10 in the varsity races: Brooklyn Wasche (5th), Murray Salzer (4th) and Shawn Bailey (5th).
Presentation:
Fall 2022 Data Team Presentation by Superintendent Steen, Principal Butche, and Shelly Olson.
Reports:
Complete reports can be found on our school district website.
Discussion:
Commissioner’s Review and Comment on Proposed Capital Project Levy by Superintendent Steen
Action Items:
Motion by Pederson, second by Bohnsack to accept the anonymous donation of $200 to help with unpaid food service bills. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to accept the donation from the Legacy of Excellence Foundation for the 5th Grade Star Base field trip. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Anderson-Reed to approve the Resolution of Governing Board Supporting Form A Application to Minnesota State High School League Foundation.
Roll call: Yes- Anderson-Reed, Peterson, Bohnsack, Anderson, Blondo, and Pederson
No- none
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the quote from ABeep, LLC for new bus radios. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Bohnsack to add the Spirit Squad as a school sponsored activity. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates
Regular Board Meeting Nov 28 5:30 p.m. Board Room
Facilities Committee Meeting Nov 18 8:30 a.m. Board Room
Policy Committee Meeting Nov 17 9:00 a.m. Board Room
Athletic Liaison Committee Mtg Nov 3 4:30 p.m. Board Room
Truth in Taxation Meeting Dec 19 6:01 p.m. Board Room
Special Mtg to Canvass Election Nov 17 8:30 a.m. Board Room
WBWF Meeting Nov 28 5:00 p.m. Board Room
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to adjourn at 6:35 p.m.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 17, 2022)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.