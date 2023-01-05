December 12, 2022

The special meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:02 p.m. Board members present include: Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Steven Blondo, Ben Anderson, and Jerry Pederson. Absent: Kim Bohnsack. Others present: Superintendant Billie Jo Steen.

