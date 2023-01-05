The special meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5:02 p.m. Board members present include: Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Steven Blondo, Ben Anderson, and Jerry Pederson. Absent: Kim Bohnsack. Others present: Superintendant Billie Jo Steen.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Blondo to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Northeast Service Co-op Board bote. Board members were provided ballots and voted.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to close the open Moose Lake School Board Meeting at 5:04 p.m. and open the closed session pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 13D.05, subdivision 3(c)(3) to discuss an offer for the purchase of real property owned by the school district and located near Opportunity Drive in Moose Lake (parcel #21-190-1350). Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to close the closed session and re-open the open Moose Lake School Board Meeting at 6:06 p.m. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson, second by Blondo to adjourn at 6:07 p.m. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on January 5, 2023)
