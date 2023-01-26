The Reorganizational Meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to Order by Acting Chairperson Steven Blondo at 5:01 pm. Board members present include Lisa Anderson-Reed, Julie Peterson, Steven Blondo, and Ben Anderson. Absent: Brenda Heikkila and Jerry Pederson.
Also present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Paul Riihiluoma-Principal Intern, and community member Dale Heikkila.
Ceremonial Oath of Office for Julie Peterson and Steven Blondo.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Call for nominations for Chairperson by Acting Chairperson Blondo: Motion by Peterson, second by Anderson to nominate Steven Blondo for Chairperson. Motion passed unanimously.
Call for nominations for Vice-Chairperson/Treasurer by Chairperson Blondo: Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to nominate Ben Anderson for Vice-Chairperson/Treasurer. Motion passed unanimously.
Call for nominations for Clerk by Chairperson Blondo: Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to nominate Lisa Anderson-Reed as Clerk. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to set the 2023 Board meeting dates, time and location to 5:00 pm the third Monday of the month in the Board Room at the Moose Lake Community School. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to set the Board 2023 compensation rates of Chair - $2,700, Clerk - $1,800, Others - $1,500. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to set the 2023 mileage rate at the IRS rate of 65.5 cents/mile as of January 1, 2023. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Anderson to set the 2023 per diem rates for overnight meetings/conferences at the IRS rate. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Blondo to designate the 2023 district depositories and authorized signatories as First National Bank of Moose Lake, Northwoods Credit Union, PMA Financial Network, Inc., and the MN School District Liquid Asset Fund Plus as the official depositories; authorize the following signatories: Regular Checking Account at First Nat’l Bank- Steven Blondo, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Billie Jo Steen, Garret Hultgren (requires two); General Petty Cash at First Nat’l Bank- Shari Anderson, Garret Hultgren, Billie Jo Steen (requires two); Flexible Benefit at First Nat’l Bank- Shari Anderson, Garret Hultgren, Billie Jo Steen (requires two); Savings Account at Northwoods Credit Union - Steven Blondo, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Billie Jo Steen, Garret Hultgren (requires one); MN School District Liquid Asset Fund MAX Account *- Garret Hultgren, Billie Jo Steen; PMA MnTrust - Billie Jo Steen, Garret Hultgren. *Christine Beise has authorization under the specific directive of the Superintendent or Business Manager; and authorize the Superintendent and Business Manager to use the School Board Chair and Clerk’s electronic and stamped signatures, make electronic fund transfers to designated depositories, and make electronic fund transfers to pay tax liabilities and other bills where appropriate. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Anderson-Reed to name the Board’s
