 The Reorganizational Meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to Order by Acting Chairperson Steven Blondo at 5:01 pm.  Board members present include Lisa Anderson-Reed, Julie Peterson, Steven Blondo, and Ben Anderson.  Absent:  Brenda Heikkila and Jerry Pederson. 

Also present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Paul Riihiluoma-Principal Intern, and community member Dale Heikkila. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0