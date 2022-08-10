July 25, 2022
Moose Lake School Board
Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 4 pm. Board members present include Kim Bohnsack, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Steven Blondo, Ben Anderson, and Jerry Pederson. Absent: Julie Peterson. Others present were Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Kara Burn, Paul Riihiluoma-Principal Intern, Lee Stephenson-Ed MN Representative and Jamie Lund-Media.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Blondo to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the June 13, 2022 regular board meeting minutes; approve the June 2022 Preliminary Treasurer’s Report; approve the June 15, 2022 payroll: checks #70412-70419 for $5,591.69, electronic transfer of $114,041.80 and direct deposit of $187,628.83 for a total payroll of $307,362.32; the June 30, 2022 payroll: checks #70420-70424 and 70445-70451 for $5,139.08, electronic transfer of $75,613.67 and direct deposit of $111,860.73 for a total payroll of $192,613.48; and the July 15, 2022 payroll: checks #70425-70429 and 70452-70456 for $3759.37, electronic transfer of $75,087.14, and direct deposit of $109,881.34 for a total payroll of $188,727.85; approve the June 20, 2022 bill list: checks #67391-67411 for $17,203.72 and wires of $6,440.64 for a total of $23,644.36; the June 23, 2022 bill list: check #67412 for $260.00; the July 6, 2022 bill list: checks #67413-67464 for $141,437.35 and wires of $1,455.86 for a total of $142,893.21; the July 18, 2022 bill list: check #67465 for $369.44; and the July 25, 2022 bill list: checks #67466-67500 for $103,084.17 and wires of $68,960.80 for a total of $172,044.97; accept the resignation of Arden Krueger (Industrial Technology) with appreciation for his service to the program; approve the fall coaching contracts: Rachelle Wasche (Ass’t Volleyball), Beckie Jackson (JH Volleyball), Ashley Cummins (JH Volleyball), Adam Whelan (Head Cross Country), Spencer Walton (Ass’t Cross Country) and Andrew Wyman (Ass’t Cross Country) and Jessica Engleson (Cheer); approve the hiring of Luisa Pierce (Spanish) for the 2022-2023 school year; accept the .5 leave of absence from Eric Butche (H.S. Special Ed Teacher) for the 2022-2023 school year; approve the contract for Eric Butche (.5 H.S. Principal) for the 2022-2023 school year; accept the resignation of Kara Burn (Business Manager) effective August 31, 2022 with appreciation for her service to the school district; and approve the hiring of Teresa Klejeski (Bus Driver) for the 2022-2023 school year. Motion passed unanimously.
Public Participation:
None
Discussion:
Ehlers - Capital Projects Referendum Information by Jodi Zesbaugh and Jen Chapman
Reports:
Complete reports can be found on the school district website.
Action Items:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to authorize the Superin-
tendent to submit all required information to the Commissioner of Education to request Review and Comment for projects to be financed through a capital project levy, if approved by the voters. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Bohnsack to establish the teacher sub rate of pay at $125/day. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve an additional 282 hours for Tim Streefland to perform dispatching duties for the 2022-23 school year at the bus driver rate of pay. Motion passed unanimously.
SCHOOL BOARD RESOLUTION
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
DISTRICT NO. 97
ADOPTING THE SCHOOL
DISTRICT’S FISCAL
YEAR (FY) 24
LONG-TERM FACILITIES MAINTENANCE TEN-YEAR PLAN
WHEREAS, to qualify for Long-Term Facilities Maintenance revenue, Minnesota Statutes 2021, subd. 4 states a school district or intermediate district must annually adopt and approve a ten-year facilities plan by July 31 for commissioner approval.
WHEREAS, the school district has developed a ten-year Long-Term Facilities Maintenance plan consistent with this law.
School Board Member Pederson moved for the resolution adoption and the motion was duly seconded by School Board Member Anderson-Reed and, upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor of the motion: Blondo, Pederson, Anderson-Reed, Bohnsack, and Anderson.
Absent: Peterson
and the following voted against: None
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT, the School Board of Independent School District No. 97 approves and adopts the attached ten-year Long-Term Facilities Maintenance plan for FY24 on the 25th of July, 2022.
Motion by Bohnsack, second by Anderson to approve the quotes received from Pan-O-Gold (bread), Prairie Farms (milk), Star-Gazette (newspaper), Nordstrom’s (garbage), and Buetow Trucking (snowplowing) for school year 2022-2023. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Bohnsack to approve the locked price propane bid received from Como Oil and Propane for the period of 9/1/22 to 4/30/23. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Pederson to close the open meeting of the Moose Lake School Board to go into a closed session at 5:13 pm pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 13D.05, subdivision 3(c)(3) to discuss an offer for the purchase of real property owned by the school district and located at 7th Street Moose Lake (parcel # 21-190-1161) and Hwy 73 Moose Lake (parcel #21-190-1190). Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Blondo to close the closed session and reopen the open meeting of the Moose Lake School Board at 5:20 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Member Anderson-Reed introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
RESOLUTION RELATED TO THE SALE OF PROPERTY ADJACENT TO HWY 73
WHEREAS, Moose Lake Community School has adequate property adjacent to the school building for educational purposes and does not have a need for additional space,
WHEREAS the School District presently owns a 1.5 acres of land along HWY 73 current a part of parcel #21-190-1190, the exact parcel description of which is part of the purchase agreement,
WHEREAS, the School District desires to sell, transfer and convey to St. Luke’s Hospital, for the sum of $80,000, all of the School District’s right, title and interest in and to the property as described in the purchase agreement between St. Luke’s Hospital and Independent School District #97.
BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of ISD #97, as follows:
1. The Chair and Clerk of the School Board are hereby authorized to execute and deliver a certain Purchase Agreement for the Property as well as the deed and all other instruments and agreements necessary to complete the conveyance of
Property to the buyer contemplated in said Purchase Agreement.
2. The administration of the School District is directed to take all necessary and appropriate actions to complete the conveyance contemplated herein.
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Blondo.
On a roll call vote, the following voted in favor: Blondo, Pederson, Bohnsack, Anderson-Reed
Absent: Peterson, Anderson
And the following voted against: None
Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Meeting/Event Dates:
MLWR Full Boards Coop MtgAugust 115:00 p.m.M.L Elem Library
Regular Board MeetingAugust 155:00 p.m.Board Room School Board Filing DatesAugust 2nd - August 16th
Special Board MeetingAugust 114:00 p.m. Board Room
Hockey Committee MeetingAugust 224:30 p.m.Board RoomMotion by Pederson, second by Bohnsack to adjourn at 5:30 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 11, 2022)
