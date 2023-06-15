The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5 pm. Board members present include: Brenda Heikkila, Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Jerry Pederson, and Steven Blondo. Absent: Ben Anderson

Also present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Garret Hultgren, Principals Kraig Konietzko and Eric Butche, community member-Jim Gerdes, and Jamie Lund-media.

