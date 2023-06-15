The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5 pm. Board members present include: Brenda Heikkila, Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Jerry Pederson, and Steven Blondo. Absent: Ben Anderson
Also present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Garret Hultgren, Principals Kraig Konietzko and Eric Butche, community member-Jim Gerdes, and Jamie Lund-media.
Motion by Anderson-Reed second by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the April 17, 2023 regular board meeting minutes; approve April 2023 Treasurer’s Report; approve the April 28, 2023 payroll: checks #70588-70595 for $5,557.24, electronic transfer of $85,846.07 and direct deposit of $133,253.45 for a total payroll of $224,656.76 and the May 15, 2023 payroll: checks #70596-70603 for $5,941.63, electronic transfer of $97,260.38, and direct deposit of $156,218.53 for a total payroll of $259,420.54; approve the April 25, 2023 bill list: checks #68357-68374 for $12,249.51 and wires of $7,987.90 for a total of $20,237.41, the April 28, 2023 checks #68375-68376 $11,899.06 and wires of $19,886.96 for a total of $31,786.02: the May 5, 2023 bill list: checks #68377-68402 for $30,755.29, the May 11, 2023 bill list: check #68403 for $315.00 and the May 15, 2023 bill list: checks #68404-68436 for $50,233.71 and wires of $47,016.43 for a total of $97,250.14; approve the Local Wellness Policy - Triennial Assessment; approve the 2023-2024 teaching contracts for Grant Kaihoi (Industrial Technology Teacher) and Nathan Nielsen (K-12 Special Education Teacher); approve baseball contracts for: Spencer Clough (Head), Shawn Bode (Ass’t), Trevor Nummela (Ass’t), and Jon Michalski (JH) and track contracts for: Noah Jurek (Head), Adam Whelan (Ass’t), Sarah Thompson (Ass’t), Jared Witkowski (Ass’t), and Jon Morley (Ass’t); accept the resignation of Phil Carlson (Bus Driver) effective on June 1, 2023 with appreciation for his service to the school district; approve the hiring of Hannah Thompson (Para) effective April 26, 2023; accept the resignation of Amy Packer (Audiologist) effective June 30, 2023 with appreciation for her service to the Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative school districts; and approve the revised 2023-2024 School Calendar. Motion passed unanimously.
**Introduction of new teacher, Grant Kaihoi, Industrial Technology
Public Participation:
None
Good Things Happening:
-Thank you to the Legacy of Excellence for their donation of $1,120.00 to the Early Childhood
program for the purchase of rain suits, rain gloves and rain boots.
Reports:
Full reports can be accessed on our school district website.
Action Items:
Motion by Pederson, second by Heikkila to accept the $1,120.00 donation from the Legacy of Excellence to the Early Childhood program for the purchase of rain suits, rain gloves and rain boots. Motion passed unanimously.
Second reading of Policy 516.5.
Member Peterson introduced the following resolution, and moved its adoption:
RESOLUTION PROVIDING FOR A PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER GRANTING A PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT
BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board (the “Board”) of Independent School District No. 97 (Moose Lake Community School), Carlton and Pine Counties, Minnesota (the “District”) as follows:
1. The School Board hereby finds and determines that a public hearing shall be held, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.1813, Subdivision 5, to consider granting an abatement of certain property taxes levied against net tax capacity (the “Proposed Property Tax Abatement”) imposed by the District for taxes payable in 2024 through 2027 on the following properties within the District boundaries (identified by property identification number):
PROPERTY ID NUMBERS
21-190-0764
21-190-1195
21-190-1336
21-190-1340
21-245-0060
2. The purpose of granting the Proposed Property Tax Abatement is to provide funds to finance the construction of and improvements to parking lots at various sites in the District. The total estimated cost of the Proposed Property Tax Abatement by the School District is $58,065 over four (4) years, an amount estimated to be sufficient to pay the principal and interest charges on approximately $49,000 of bonds issued to finance parking lot construction, reconstruction and improvements districtwide and related financing costs.
3. The public hearing to consider the granting of the proposed tax abatement shall be held at 5:00 o’clock p.m., on June 12, 2023, in the Board Room at the Moose Lake Community School, 4812 County Road 10, Moose Lake, MN 55767. The Clerk is authorized and directed to cause notice of the hearing to be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the District at least one time more than ten (10) days but less than thirty (30) days before the date of the hearing. The newspaper must be one of general interest and readership in the community and not one of limited subject matter. The newspaper must be published at least once per week. The Notice of Public Hearing shall be in substantially the form of the Notice attached hereto as EXHIBIT A.
4. All who wish to be heard as to the Proposed Property Tax Abatement will be given an opportunity to express their views at the time of the public hearing or may file written comments with the Superintendent prior to the public hearing.
5. All actions taken by the District to cause the publication of the attached Notice of Public Hearing prior to the date of this resolution are hereby ratified, confirmed, and approved.
EXHIBIT A
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TO CONSIDER GRANTING A PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 97 (Moose Lake Community School), Carlton and Pine Counties, Minnesota (the “District”) will hold a public hearing on June 12, 2023, at 5:00 o’clock p.m., in the Board Room of the Moose Lake Community School, 4812 County Road 10, Moose Lake, MN 55767, to consider granting an abatement of certain property taxes levied against net tax capacity imposed by the District (the “Proposed Property Tax Abatement”) for taxes payable in 2024 through 2027 on the following property within the District boundaries (identified by property identification number):
PROPERTY ID NUMBERS
21-190-0764
21-190-1195
21-190-1336
21-190-1340
21-245-0060
The purpose of granting the Proposed Property Tax Abatement is to provide funds to finance the construction of and improvements to parking lots at various sites in the School District. The total estimated amount of the Proposed Property Tax Abatement by the School District is $58,065 over four (4) years, an amount estimated to be sufficient to pay the principal and interest on approximately $49,000 of bonds issued to finance the parking lot construction, reconstruction and improvements districtwide, and related financing costs.
All who wish to be heard as to the Proposed Property Tax Abatement will be given an opportunity to express their views at the time of the public hearing or may file written comments with the Superintendent prior to the public hearing.
May 15, 2023 /s/ Lisa Anderson-Reed
Clerk of the School Board
Independent School District No. 97
(Moose Lake Community School)
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Anderson-Reed, and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Anderson-Reed, Peterson, Hiekkila, Blondo, Pederson Absent: Anderson
and the following voted against the same: None
whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to approve the 2023-2024 Membership Enrollment Renewal Purchase of Service Agreement with Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Anderson-Reed to approve the contract with H2I Group for auditorium floor maintenance. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to approve the Revised FY23 Budget. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to close session [open meeting] at 5:44 pm pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 13D.05, subdivision 3(c)(3) to discuss an offer for the purchase of real property owned by the school district and located near Opportunity Drive in Moose Lake (parcel #21-190-1350) and to open the closed meeting. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Anderson-Reed to close the closed meeting and open the open meeting at 5:53 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Pederson to approve a purchase agreement for the sale of property owned by the school district and located near Opportunity Drive in Moose Lake (parcel #21-190-1350). Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates:
EDMN Negotiations May 22 4:00 p.m. Board Room
Regular Board Meeting June 12 4:00 p.m. Board Room
Abatement Bond Hearing June 12 5:00 p.m.Board Room
AFSCME Negotiations June 26 4:00 p.m.Board Room
Regular Board Meeting July 10 4:00 p.m.Board Room
BMW Sharing Committee April 26-POSTPONED
Finance Committee June 6 11:00 a.m. Board Room
Facilities Committee TBD
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to adjourn the meeting at 6:02 pm.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on June 15, 2023)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.