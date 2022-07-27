The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 4:05 pm. Board members present include Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Ben Anderson, Steven Blondo, Jerry Pederson and Kim Bohnsack. Also present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Kara Burn, Ed MN Representative Lee Stephenson, Paul Riihiluoma-Principal Intern, and Emily Hedman-Media.
Motion by Pederson, second by Peterson to accept the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the May 24, 2022 regular board meeting minutes; approve the May 2022 Treasurer’s Report; approve the May 31, 2022 payroll: checks #70402-70409 for $5,582.71, electronic transfer of $90,055.18 and direct deposit of $139,572.91 for a total payroll of $235,210.80 and the June 2, 2022 payoff payroll: checks #70410-70411 for $353.38, electronic transfer of $19,118.23, and direct deposit of $18,182.13 for a total payroll of $37,653.74; approve the May 31, 2022 bill list: checks #67333-67343 for $9,908.65 and wire of $217.41 for a total of $10,126.06; the June 6, 2022 bill list: checks #67344-67363 for $23,076.45 and wire of $2,268.38 for a total of $25,344,83; and the June 13, 2022 bill list: checks #67364-67390 for $62,241.34 and wires of $55,707.48 for a total of $117,948.82; accept the resignation of David Lingle (Robotics) with appreciation for his service to the program; and accept the resignation of Robert Rench (Bus Driver) effective June 1, 2022 with appreciation for his service to the school district. Motion passed unanimously.
Public Participation:
None
Good Things Happening:
1. Congratulations to the MLWR Rebels Softball Team on their 2022 Section Championship and for making Rebel history as the first MLWR softball team to advance to the state tournament.
2. Congratulations to the following MLWR Track Athletes competing at the state tournament: Joseph Mikrot (800 meter run), Jackson Thompson (pole vault), and 4x100 boys team which includes Jackson Thompson, Kaden Robbins, Jaxsyn Schmidt, Chase Clausen with alternates Jakob Mossberg and Micah Thompson.
3. Thank you to the following staff who have completed a 5-year milestone year of service in 2021-22. We thank you for your years of service to our school and community. Five Years - Kara Burn, Will Carlson, Nicolle Gilbertson, Nicole Goodnature, Noah Jurek, Amanda Kooiman, Jack Kop, Caitlin Miller, Bob Rench, Jason Schnoll, Kim Siedlecki, and Stacia Spiess. Ten Years - Monique Evenson, Bunny Johnsen, and Loretta Jurek. Fifteen Years - Julie Duesler. Twenty Years - Loriann Olson.
4. Thank you to Essentia Health for their $30,000 donation for upgrades to our school forest.
Discussion:
School Safety Review by Superintendent Steen.
Reports:
Complete reports can be viewed on our school website.
Action Items:
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to accept the $30,000 donation from Essentia Health for upgrades to our school forest. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to approve the 2022-2023 Specific Services Contract with ARCC. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Bohnsack to adopt the FY23 Preliminary Budget. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to designate Billie Jo Steen as the Identified Official with Authority to authorize user access to the State of Minnesota Education secured website for Moose Lake School for the 2022-23 school year. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Blondo to set the breakfast and lunch prices for school year 2022-2023. Breakfast- elementary at $.65, high school at $.90, and staff at $2.50. Lunch- elementary at $2.40, high school at $2.75, and staff at $4.50. And, increase milk prices from $.35 to $.50. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Anderson-Reed to close the open meeting of the Moose Lake School Board go into a closed session at 4:38 pm pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 13D.05, subdivision 3(c)(3) to discuss an offer for the purchase of real property owned by the school district and located at 7th Street Moose Lake (parcel # 21-190-1161) and Hwy 73 Moose Lake (parcel #21-190-1190). Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Blondo to close the closed session and reopen the open meeting of the Moose Lake School Board at 4:59 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates
Regular Board Meeting
July 25 4:00 p.m. Board Room
Finance Committee
June 28 8:00 a.m. Board Roo
Facilities Committee
June 28 9:00 a.m. Board Room
Athletic Liaison Committee
June 27 4:30 p.m. Board Room
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to adjourn at 5:10 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo,
Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on Thursday, July 28, 2022)
