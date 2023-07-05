The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Steven Blondo, Chair, at 4:01pm. Board Members present include Brenda Heikkila, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Steven Blondo, Jerry Pederson and Ben Anderson. Absent: Julie Peterson. Others present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Garret Hultgren, Ed MN Representative Lee Stephenson, and Jamie Lund-Media.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Blondo to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Heikkila to approve the May 15, 2023 regular board meeting minutes; approve the May 31, 2023 payroll: checks #70604-70611 for $5,851.68, electronic transfer of $95,357.71 and direct deposit of $151,252.40 for a total payroll of $252,461.79 and the June 2, 2023 payoff payroll: checks #70612-70615 for $693.06, electronic transfer of $26,743.82, and direct deposit of $26,565.17 for a total payroll of $54,002.05; approve the May 25, 2023 bill list: checks #68437-68473 for $28,927.99 and wires of $7,247.68 for a total of $36,175.67; the May 26, 2023 check #68474 for $460.00; the May 30, 2023 bill list: check #68475 for $79.37; the June 5, 2023 bill list: checks #68476-68511 for $107,126.93 and wire of $198.06 for a total of $107,324.99; and the June 12, 2023 bill list: checks #68512-68537 for $33,355.26 and wires of $9323.35 for a total of $42,678.61; accept the retirement of Luisa Pierce (Spanish Teacher) effective June 2, 2023 with appreciation for her service to the school district; accept the resignation of Rebecca Young (Kids Plus Coordinator) effective May 23, 2023 with appreciation for her service to the school district; and approve MOU with AFSCME regarding the Juneteenth holiday for 2023. Motion passed unanimously.
Public Participation:
None
Good Things Happening:
-Thank you to the Legacy of Excellence for their donation of $1,000 to the MLWR track and field program.
-Thank you to Holistic Wellness Services for their donation of $154.44 to the 3rd grade field trip to help offset costs.
-Congratulations to the MLWR Rebels softball team for their section championship win and 3rd place finish at the state tournament!!!!
-Congratulations to the Rebels track and field athletes who are going to state: Jocelyn Mundell, India Johnson, Morgan Wigg, and Tyler Orvedahl (4x200m relay), Jackson Thompson, Chase Clausen, Jaxsyn Schmidt, and Kaden Robbins (4x100m relay), JP Mesojedec (shot put), Jackson Thompson (pole vault), and Kaden Robbins (100m dash).
Reports:
Complete reports can be found on the school district website.
Discussion:
Adding Willow River to Barnum/Moose Lake Collaborative agreement by Superintendent Steen
Action Items:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to accept the $1,000 donation from the Legacy of Excellence to the MLWR track and field program. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Heikkila, second by Pederson to accept the $154.44 donation from Holistic Wellness Services to help offset costs for the 3rd grade field trip. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to designate Billie Jo Steen as the Identified Official with Authority to authorize user access to the State of Minnesota Education secured website for Moose Lake School for the 2023-24 school year. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Heikkila, second by Anderson-Reed to go out for quotes for bread, milk, newspaper, garbage and snowplowing for school year 2023-2024. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Pederson to approve the 2023-2024 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State High School League. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Heikkila, second by Pederson to approve the 2023-2024 Specific Services Contract with ARCC. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to adopt the FY24 Preliminary Budget. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Anderson-Reed to approve a purchase of a 6x12 enclosed trailer for the transportation department not to exceed $7,500. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Heikkila, second by Blondo to approve the proposal from DB Landscape
Development. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to pause at 5pm for Public Hearing to Consider Granting a Proposed Property Tax Abatement. Motion passed unanimously.
Presentation:
Abatement Hearing Presentation -Jen Chapman, Ehlers
Member Blondo introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
RESOLUTION RELATING TO PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT FOR PARKING LOT PROJECTS; GRANTING THE ABATEMENT
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board (the “Board”) of Independent School District No. 97 (Moose Lake Community School), Carlton and Pine Counties, Minnesota (the “District”), as follows:
Section 1. Authorization and Recitals.
1.01. The District, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.1812 to 469.1815, as amended (the “Act”) is authorized to grant an abatement of certain property taxes levied against net tax capacity imposed by the District on parcels of property by the adoption of a resolution specifying the terms of the abatement.
1.02. The District intends to undertake construction of and improvements to parking lots at various sites in the District (the “Improvements”) and benefiting certain property within the District boundaries identified on EXHIBIT A attached hereto (the “Property”).
1.03. The District has proposed to finance the Improvements by granting an abatement of the property taxes imposed by the District on the Property (the “Proposed Property Tax Abatement”), and by issuing bonds to provide an amount equal to the sum of said Proposed Property Tax Abatement.
1.04. Pursuant to the Act, this Board on June 12, 2023, conducted a public hearing on the desirability of granting the Proposed Property Tax Abatement. Notice of the public hearing was duly published as required by law in a newspaper of general interest and readership in the District more than ten days but not more than thirty days prior to the date of the public hearing. The form of said Notice and the publication of said Notice prior to the date of adoption of this resolution is ratified and confirmed in all respects.
Section 2. Findings. On the basis of the information compiled by the Dis-
trict and elicited at the public hearing referred to in Section 1.04, it is hereby found, determined and declared:
2.01. The District expects that the benefits to the District associated with granting the Proposed Property Tax Abatement are at least equal to or exceed the associated costs to the District.
2.02. The granting of the Proposed Property Tax Abatement is in the public interest because it will finance and provide public infrastructure and help provide access to services for residents of the District.
2.03. The nature and extent of the public benefits which the District expects to result from the Proposed Property Tax Abatement are the construction of and improvements to parking lots at various sites in the District, which will enable District residents to continue to conveniently and safely access these facilities which are regularly utilized by the public for school and community events.
2.04. The Property is not located in a tax increment financing district.
2.05. The granting of the Proposed Abatement will not cause the aggregate amount of abatements granted by the District under the Act to exceed the greater of (i) ten percent (10%) of the District’s net tax capacity for each taxes payable year to which the abatement applies, or (ii) $200,000.
2.06. It is in the best interests of the District to grant the tax abatement authorized in this resolution.
2.07. Under Section 469.1813, subdivision 9 of the Act, it is not necessary for the District to obtain the consent of any owner of the Property to grant an abatement.
Section 3. Granting of Tax Abatement.
3.01. A property tax abatement (the “Abatement”) is hereby granted in respect of property taxes levied by the District on the Property for four (4) years, commencing with taxes payable in 2024 and concluding with taxes payable in 2027. The estimated total cost of the Abatement is $58,065 over four (4) years.
3.02. The District shall retain the Abatement and apply it to payment of all or a portion of the costs of acquiring or constructing the Improvements or to the payment of bonds of the District issued to finance costs of acquiring or constructing the Improvements, whether such bonds are issued pursuant to the Act, or other law, as authorized by Section 469.1815, Subdivision 2 of the Act.
3.03. The Abatement may not be modified or terminated by the Board during its term.
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Pederson, and upon vote being taken thereon the following Members voted in favor of the motion: Heikkila, Blondo, Pederson, Anderson-Reed absent: Anderson, Peterson
and the following voted against: None
whereupon the resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
EXHIBIT A
PROPERTY ID NUMBERS
21-190-0764
21-190-1195
21-190-1336
21-190-1340
21-245-0060
Member Blondo introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
RESOLUTION STATING THE INTENTION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD TO ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATION TAX ABATEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2023A, IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY $49,000; AND TAKING OTHER ACTIONS WITH RESPECT THERETO
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board (the “Board”) of Independent School District No. 97 (Moose Lake Community School), Carlton and Pine Counties, Minnesota (the “District”), as follows:
1. Background. It is hereby determined that:
(a) The District is authorized by Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 475, as amended (the “Act”), and Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.1812 to 469.1815, as amended (the “Abatement Act”) to issue general obligation tax abatement bonds.
(b) Pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board on this date (the “Abatement Resolution”), following a duly noticed public hearing, the Board approved a property tax abatement (the “Abatements”) in the approximate amount of $58,065 for certain property in the District (the “Abatement Parcels”) over a period of four (4) years in an amount sufficient to provide financing for the construction of and improvements to parking lots at various sites in the District, and related financing costs (the “Project”).
(c) In the Abatement Resolution, the District found and determined that the Project benefits the Abatement Parcels, that the Project will provide access to services for residents in the District, and that the maximum principal amount of bonds to be secured by Abatements does not exceed the estimated sum of Abatements from the Abatement Parcels for the term authorized under the Abatement Resolution.
(d) The Board hereby finds and determines that it is necessary and expedient to the sound financial management of the affairs of the District to issue its General Obligation Tax Abatement Bonds, Series 2023A in the original aggregate principal amount of approximately $49,000 (the “Bonds”) in accordance with the Act and the Abatement Act
2. Covenant as to State Credit Enhancement.
(a) The District hereby covenants and obligates itself to notify the Commissioner of Education (the “Commissioner”) of a potential default in the payment of principal and interest on the Bonds and to use the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.55 (the “Credit Enhancement Act”) to guarantee payment of the principal and interest on the Bonds when due. The District further covenants to deposit with the paying agent for the Bonds (the “Paying Agent”), or any successor paying agent, three (3) days prior to the date on which a payment is due an amount sufficient to make that payment or to notify the Commissioner that it will be unable to make all or a portion of that payment. The Paying Agent is authorized and directed to notify the Commissioner if it becomes aware of a potential default in the payment of principal or interest on the Bonds or if, on the day two (2) business days prior to the date a payment is due on the Bonds, there are insufficient funds on deposit with the Paying Agent to make that payment. The District understands that as a result of its covenant to be bound by the provisions of the Credit Enhancement Act, the provisions of that section shall be binding as long as any Bonds of this issue remain outstanding.
(b) The District further covenants to comply with all procedures now and hereafter established by the Minnesota Departments of Management and Budget and Education pursuant to subdivision 2(c) of the Credit Enhancement Act and otherwise to take such actions as necessary to comply with that section. The Board Chair, Clerk, Treasurer, Superintendent, or Business Manager of the District are authorized to execute any applicable Minnesota Department of Education forms.
3. Sale of Bonds. The Board has retained Ehlers and Associates, Inc. (the “Municipal Advisor”), to serve as the District’s independent municipal advisor with respect to the offer and sale of the Bonds and, therefore, is authorized by Section 475.60, subdivision 2(9), of the Act to sell the Bonds other than pursuant to a competitive sale.
4. Authority of Municipal Advisor. The Municipal Advisor is authorized and directed to assist the District in the solicitation of proposals to potential purchasers of the Bonds. The Municipal Advisor is further authorized and directed to assist the District in the award and sale of the Bonds on behalf of the District.
5. Acceptance of Proposal. The Board shall meet at the time and place specified by Board to receive and consider proposals for the purchase of the Bonds and take any other appropriate action with respect to the Bonds.
6. Authority of Bond Counsel. The law firm of Kennedy & Graven, Chartered, is authorized to act as bond counsel for the District (“Bond Counsel”) and to assist in the preparation and review of necessary documents, certificates, and instruments related to the Bonds. The officers, employees, and agents of the District are hereby authorized to assist Bond Counsel in the preparation of such documents, certificates, and instruments.
7. Reimbursement from Bond Proceeds. The District may incur certain expenditures that may be financed temporarily from sources other than the Bonds and reimbursed from the proceeds of the Bonds. Treasury Regulation § 1.150-2 (the “Reimbursement Regulations”) provides that proceeds of tax-exempt bonds allocated to reimburse expenditures originally paid from a source other than the tax-exempt bonds will not be deemed expended unless certain requirements are met. In order to preserve its ability to reimburse certain costs from proceeds of the Bonds in accordance with the Reimbursement Regulations, the District hereby makes its declaration of official intent (the “Declaration”) described below to reimburse certain costs
(a) Declaration of Intent. The District proposes to issue the Bonds to finance the costs of the Project. The District may reimburse original expenditures made for certain costs of the Project from the proceeds of the Bonds in an estimated maximum principal amount of $49,000. All reimbursed expenditures will be capital expenditures, costs of issuance of the Bonds, or other expenditures eligible for reimbursement under Section 1.150-2(d)(3) of the Reimbursement Regulations.
(b) Declaration Made Not Later Than 60 Days. This Declaration has been made not later than sixty (60) days after payment of any original expenditure to be subject to a reimbursement allocation with respect to the proceeds of the Bonds, except for the following expenditures: (a) costs of issuance of the Bonds; (b) costs in an amount not in excess of $100,000 or five percent (5%) of the proceeds of the Bonds; or (c) “preliminary expenditures” up to an amount not in excess of twenty (20) percent of the aggregate issue price of the Bonds that finance or are reasonably expected by the District to finance the Project for which the preliminary expenditures were incurred. The term “preliminary expenditures” includes architectural, engineering, surveying, bond issuance, and similar costs that are incurred prior to commencement of acquisition, construction, or rehabilitation of the Project, other than land acquisition, site preparation, and similar costs incident to commencement of construction.
(c) Reasonable Expectations; Official Intent. This Declaration is an expression of the reasonable expectations of the District based on the facts and circumstances known to the District as of the date hereof. The anticipated original expenditures for the Project and the principal amount of the Bonds described in Section 7(a), above, are consistent with the District’s budgetary and financial circumstances. No sources other than proceeds of the Bonds to be issued by the District are, or are reasonably expected to be, reserved, allocated on a long-term basis, or otherwise set aside pursuant to the District’s budget or financial policies to pay such original expenditures. This resolution is intended to constitute a declaration of official intent for purposes of the Reimbursement Regulations.
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Pederson, and upon vote being taken thereon the following director voted in favor of the motion: Heikkila, Blondo, Pederson, Anderson-Reed absent: Peterson, Anderson
and the following voted against: None
whereupon the resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Meeting/Event Dates:
Regular Board Meeting
July 24 4pm
Board Room
AFSCME Negotiations TBD
Regular Board Meeting
August 21 5pm
Board Room
Negotiations Committee
Early August-TBD
Facilities Committee
July 17 4pm Board Room
Policy Committee July 19 7:45am Board Room
Athletic Liaison July 19 5pmMoose Lake
Motion by Pederson, second by Heikkila to adjourn at 5:33pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
