The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Steven Blondo, Chair, at 4:01pm. Board Members present include Brenda Heikkila, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Steven Blondo, Jerry Pederson and Ben Anderson. Absent: Julie Peterson. Others present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Garret Hultgren, Ed MN Representative Lee Stephenson, and Jamie Lund-Media.

Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Blondo to approve the agenda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.

