The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5pm. Board members present include: Lisa Anderson-Reed, Brenda Heikkila, Julie Peterson, Ben Anderson, Steven Blondo, and Jerry Pederson. Others present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Garret Hultgren, Principal Kraig Konietzko, and Ed MN Representative Lee Stephenson.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Pederson to approve the Agenda as amended. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Peterson to approve the January 30, 2023 regular board meeting minutes; approve the January 31, 2023 payroll: checks #70540-70547 for $6,014.53, electronic transfer of $91,011.75 and direct deposit of $146,398.77 for a total payroll of $243,425.05 and the February 15, 2023 payroll: checks #70548-70555 for $5,844.67, electronic transfer of $86,021.75, and direct deposit of $134,158.94 for a total payroll of $226,025.36; approve the February 12, 2023 bill list: checks #68103-68164 for $89,248.40 and wires of $58,096.05 for a total of $147,344.45 and the February 27, 2023 bill list: checks #68165-68219 for $84,136.73 and wires of $11,054.85 for a total of $95,191.58; approve spring play/musical director contracts for Genevieve Boisse and Jessica Moujouros; accept the resignation letter of Bradley Hubred (Elementary Teacher) effective at the end of school year 2022-2023 with appreciation for his service to the school district; accept the retirement letter from Barbara Lund (Cook) effective June 1, 2023, with appreciation for her service to the school district; and approve the addition of BMW School Board Cooperative to the committee assignments. Motion passed unanimously.
Good Things Happening:
1. Thank you to Northern Minnesota Eye Care and Straightline Surveying for their donations of $442.86 and $442.87 towards the 6th Grade ski trip.
2. Thank you to the Sturgeon Lake Area Lions for their donation of $2,461 for the 5th and 6th Grade field trip to the Minnesota Twins game on May 11th to participate in Health and Fitness Day at the ballpark.
3. Thank you to Moose Lake Florists ($50) and Roth Chiropractic ($99) for their donations to the Robotics Club.
Reports:
Presentation:
-Disc Golf Proposal by Chris Novy. Specifics of Agreement between the Moose Lake Community School and the Moose Lake Disc Golf Club reviewed.
-Curriculum Committee update by Wes Cummins. Handout provided on ‘English Proposed Curriculum Change’.
Action Items:
Motion by Peterson, second by Heikkila to accept the donation of $442.86 from Northern Minnesota Eye Care and $442.87 from Straightline Surveying towards the 6th Grade Ski Trip. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to accept the donation of $2,461 from the Sturgeon Lake Area Lions for the 5th and 6th Grade field trip to the Minnesota Twins game on May 11th to participate in Health and Fitness Day at the ballpark. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Heikkila, second by Peterson to accept the donation of $50 from Moose Lake Florists and $99 from Roth Chiropractic for the Robotics Club. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to approve the quote from Aim Electronics for the purchase of shot clocks [$10,960] for MLWR varsity athletic gyms and bill Willow River for 50% of the cost. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Heikkila to approve the proposed 2023-2024 calendar. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the agreement with Moose Lake Disc Golf Club for installation of a disc golf course at Moose Lake Community School. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Anderson-Reed to approve the purchase of a new stage as specified in the quote from Innovative Office Supply for $47,953. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to post for a bookkeeper at 40 hours per week during the school year and 30 hours during the summer with a targeted start date of April 1. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve a two day leave request for Erin Nordstrom (4th Grade Teacher). Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, Pederson to close session [open meeting] at 5:55pm pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 13D.05, subdivision 3(c)(3) to discuss an offer for the purchase of real property owned by the school district and located near Opportunity Drive in Moose Lake (parcel #21-190-1350) and to open the closed meeting. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to close the closed meeting and open the open meeting at 6:42pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to accept the proposal to Kiminski Paving for seal coating/striping the parking lot. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting Dates:
Regular Board Meeting March 20 5:00 p.m. Board Room
Regular Board Meeting April 17 5:00 p.m. Board Room
BMW Sharing Committee April 26 5:00 p.m. @ ML
Policy Committee March 20 4:30 p.m. Board Room
Negotiations Committee TBD
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to adjourn at 6:51 pm.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 23, 2023)
