The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5pm.  Board members present include:  Lisa Anderson-Reed, Brenda Heikkila, Julie Peterson, Ben Anderson, Steven Blondo, and Jerry Pederson.   Others present:  Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Garret Hultgren, Principal Kraig Konietzko, and Ed MN Representative Lee Stephenson.  

Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Pederson to approve the Agenda as amended.  Motion passed unanimously.  

