The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to Order by Vice Chair Ben Anderson at 5 pm.  Board members present include:  Lisa Anderson-Reed, Ben Anderson, Jerry Pederson, and Julie Peterson.   Absent:  Kim Bohnsack and Steven Blondo 

Others present:  Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Kara Burn, Principal Eric Butche, and Elementary Principal Intern-Paul Riihiluoma.  

