The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to Order by Vice Chair Ben Anderson at 5 pm. Board members present include: Lisa Anderson-Reed, Ben Anderson, Jerry Pederson, and Julie Peterson. Absent: Kim Bohnsack and Steven Blondo
Others present: Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Business Manager Kara Burn, Principal Eric Butche, and Elementary Principal Intern-Paul Riihiluoma.
Motion by Anderson, second by Pederson to approve the agenda as amended with the addition of the consideration of increasing the sub rate of pay for paraprofessionals, secretaries, and food service workers. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to approve the July 25, 2022 regular board meeting minutes; approve the July 2022 Preliminary Treasurer’s Report; approve the July 29, 2022 payroll: checks #70430-70434 and 70457-70461 for $3,385.69, electronic transfer of $75,810.42 and direct deposit of $112,328.49 for a total payroll of $191,524.60 and the August 15, 2022 payroll: checks #70435-70439 and 70462-70465 for $2,932.06, electronic transfer of $79,260.09, and direct deposit of $118,574.84 for a total payroll of $200,766.99; approve the July 28, 2022 bill list: checks #67501-67517 for $51,736.40 and wires of $7,609.51 for a total of $59,345.91; the August 4, 2022 bill list: checks #67518-67532 for $85,945.78; and the August 15, 2022 bill list: checks #67533-67567 for $121,979.95 and wires of $63,502.09 for a total of $185,482.04; accept the resignation of Della McLaughlin (Bus Driver) effective July 25, 2022 with appreciation for her service to the school district; and approve the Elementary Student, High School Student and Staff Handbooks. Motion passed unanimously.
Public Participation:
None
Good Things Happening:
1. Thank you to the Northwoods Credit Union for their donation of $325.00 towards the staff luncheon.
2. Thank you to the Northwoods Credit Union for their donation of $549.17 to purchase elementary equipment.
3. Thank you to MCCU, Legacy of Excellence and First National Bank for providing breakfast treats to the staff during workshop/inservice days.
Reports:
Complete reports can be found on our school website.
Action Items:
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to accept the $325.00 donation from Northwoods Credit Union towards the staff luncheon. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Pederson, second by Anderson-Reed to accept the $549.17 donation from Northwoods Credit Union to purchase elementary equipment. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Anderson-Reed to approve the 2022-2023 Just Kids Dental Memorandum of Understanding. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Anderson to accept the emergency adoption of MSBA model policies 416, 418, and 524. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to approve the addition of Hockey to the Moose Lake Athletic Liaison Committee for the provision of making recommendations to the Moose Lake School Board. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to increase the adult lunch price to $5.00 per MDE requirements. Motion passed unanimously.
Member Peterson introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
RESOLUTION RELATING TO APPROVING A CAPITAL PROJECT LEVY AUTHORIZATION OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, AND CALLING A SPECIAL ELECTION THEREON
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 97, State of Minnesota, as follows:
1. The Board hereby determines and declares that it is necessary and expedient for the School District to submit a capital project levy authorization to the voters for their approval. The proposed authorization will be in the amount of 6.916% times the net tax capacity of the School District, will raise approximately $380,000 for taxes payable in 2023, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for ten (10) years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded by the proposed capital project levy authorization during that time period is approximately $3,800,000. The additional revenue from the proposed capital project levy authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation, replacement, support and maintenance of software, software licenses, computers, improved technology equipment, networks, infrastructure, the costs of technology related personnel and training, and the purchase and replacement of school buses and school-related transportation vehicles. The program will be commenced prior to November 1, 2027, which date is not more than five (5) years from the date of the special election authorizing the approval of the capital project levy authorization. The question on the approval of the capital project levy authorization shall be School District Question 1 on the School District ballot at the special election held to approve said authorization.
2. The administration is hereby authorized to consult with the Minnesota Department of Education, to cause a proposal to be prepared for submission on behalf of the School Board to the Commissioner of Education for the Commissioner’s Review and Comment, and to take such other actions as necessary to comply with the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.71, as amended. Any such actions taken prior to the adoption of this resolution are hereby ratified and approved in all respects. The actual holding of the special election on School District Question 1 specified above shall be contingent upon the receipt of a positive Review and Comment from the Commissioner of Education on the projects included in that ballot question.
3. The Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause the Commissioner’s Review and Comment to be published in the legal newspaper at least twenty (20) but not more than sixty (60) days before solicitation of bids for a capital project that has received a positive Review and Comment.
4. The ballot question specified above shall be submitted to the qualified voters of the School District at a special election, which is hereby called and directed to be held in conjunction with the State General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
5. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for this special election are those polling places and precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the School District and which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the School District. The voting hours at those polling places shall be the same as those for the State General Election.
6. The Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause written notice of said special election to be provided to the County Auditor of each county in which the School District is located, in whole or in part, and the Commissioner of Education at least seventy-four (74) days before the date of said election. The notice shall specify the date of the election and the language for each ballot question to be voted on at the special election. Any notice given prior to the adoption of this resolution is ratified and confirmed in all respects.
7. The Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said special election to be posted for public inspection at the administrative offices of the School District at least ten (10) days before the date of said election.
8. The Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause a sample ballot to be posted at the administrative offices of the School District at least four (4) days before the date of said special election and to cause two sample ballots to be posted in polling places located within the School District on election day. The sample ballot shall not be printed on the same color paper as the official ballot.
9. The Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said election to be published in the official newspaper of the School District, for two (2) consecutive weeks with the last publication being at least one (1) week before the date of the election. The notice of election so posted and published shall state each question to be submitted to the voters as set forth in the form of the ballot below, and shall include information concerning each established precinct and polling place.
10. The Clerk is authorized and directed to acquire and distribute such election materials and to take such other actions as may be necessary for the proper conduct of this special election and generally to cooperate with state, city, township and county election authorities conducting the state general and other elections on that date. The Clerk and members of the administration are authorized and directed to take such actions as may be necessary to coordinate this election with those other elections, including entering into agreements or understandings with appropriate municipal and county officials regarding preparation and distribution of ballots, election administration and cost sharing.
11. The Clerk is further authorized and directed to cause ballots to be prepared for use at said election in substantially the following form, with such changes in form, color and instructions as may be necessary to accommodate an optical scan voting system:
Special Election Ballot
Independent School District No. 97 (Moose Lake Community School)
November 8, 2022
Instructions to Voters:
To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) like this:
To vote for a question, fill in the oval next to the word “Yes” on that question.
To vote against a question, fill in the oval next to the word “No” on that question.
School District Question 1
Approval of Capital Project Levy Authorization
The board of Independent School District No. 97 (Moose Lake Community School) has proposed a capital project levy authorization in the amount of 6.916% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $380,000 for taxes payable in 2023, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for ten years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $3,800,000. The additional revenue from this authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation, replacement, support and maintenance of software, software licenses, computers, improved technology equipment, networks, infrastructure, the costs of technology related personnel and training, and the purchase and replacement of school buses and school-related transportation vehicles. The projects to be funded have received a positive Review and Comment from the Commissioner of Education.
YesShall the capital project
levy authorization
proposed by the board
of Independent School
NoDistrict No. 97 be
approved?
BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION,YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.
12. Optical scan ballots must be printed in black ink on white material, except that marks to be read by the automatic tabulating equipment may be printed in another color ink. The name of the precinct and machine-readable identification must be printed on each ballot. Voting instructions must be printed at the top of the ballot on each side that includes ballot information. The instructions must include an illustration of the proper mark to be used to indicate a vote. Lines for initials of at least two election judges must be printed on one side of the ballot so that the judges’ initials are visible when the ballots are enclosed in a secrecy sleeve.
13. The individuals designated as judges for the State General Election shall act as election judges for this special election at the various polling places and shall conduct said election in the manner described by law. The election judges shall act as clerks of election, count the ballots cast and submit them to the School Board for canvass in the manner provided for other School District elections. The special election must be canvassed between the third and the tenth day following the special election.
14. If the capital project levy authorization proposed in School District Question 1 is approved, a capital project referendum account shall be created as a separate account in the general fund of the School District. All proceeds from the capital project levy must be deposited in the capital project referendum account. Interest income attributable to the capital project referendum account must be credited to the capital project referendum account. Money in the capital project referendum account may be used only for the costs of acquisition and betterment of the approved projects. The funds in the capital project referendum account may be accumulated and not be expended until sufficient funds are available, may be accumulated and not be expended until additional funds from a bond issue are available, or may be expended on an ongoing basis for approved project costs. Any funds remaining in the capital project referendum account that are not applied to the payment of the costs of the approved projects before their final completion shall be transferred to the School District’s debt redemption fund.
15. The School District Clerk shall make all Campaign Financial Reports required to be filed with the School District under Minnesota Statutes, Section 211A.02 available on the School District’s website. The Clerk must post the report on the School District’s website as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days after the date of the receipt of the report. The School District must make a report available on the School District’s website for four years from the date the report was posted to the website. The Clerk must also provide the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board with a link to the section of the website where reports are made available.
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Pederson and upon vote being taken thereon the following voted in favor thereof: Pederson, Anderson-Reed, Peterson, Anderson
Absent: Bohnsack, Blondo
and the following voted against the same: None
whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to authorize the Superintendent to post for a one-hour per day sub caller. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson, second by Pederson to approve the Moose Lake Community School 2022-2023 COVID Preparedness plan. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Peterson to increase the sub rate of pay for paraprofessionals, secretaries, and food service workers to $13.00/hour. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates
Regular Board MeetingSeptember 265:00 p.m.Board Room
School Board Filing DatesAugust 2nd - August 16th
Motion by Pederson, second by Anderson to adjourn the meeting at 5:30 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Ben Anderson, Vice Chair
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 29, 2022)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.