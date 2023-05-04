The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5 pm.  Board Members present include Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Ben Anderson, Steven Blondo, and Jerry Pederson.  Brenda Heikkila arrived at 6 pm.  Others present were Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Principals Kraig Konietzko and Eric Butche, Business Manager Garret Hultgren, Elementary Principal Intern Paul Riihiluoma, community members, and Jamie Lund-Media.  

Motion by Pederson, second by Peterson to accept the genda as presented.  Motion passed unanimously.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0