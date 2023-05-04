The regular meeting of the Moose Lake School Board was called to order by Chair Steven Blondo at 5 pm. Board Members present include Julie Peterson, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Ben Anderson, Steven Blondo, and Jerry Pederson. Brenda Heikkila arrived at 6 pm. Others present were Superintendent Billie Jo Steen, Principals Kraig Konietzko and Eric Butche, Business Manager Garret Hultgren, Elementary Principal Intern Paul Riihiluoma, community members, and Jamie Lund-Media.
Motion by Pederson, second by Peterson to accept the genda as presented. Motion passed unanimously.
Consent Agenda:
Motion by Blondo, second by Pederson to approve the March 20, 2023 regular board meeting minutes; approve the March 2023 Treasurer’s Report; approve the March 31, 2023 payroll: checks #70572-70579 for $5,693.48, electronic transfer of $86,762.30 and direct deposit of $142,661.00 for a total payroll of $235,116.78 and the April 14, 2023 payroll: checks #70580-70587 for
$87,164.08, and direct deposit of $141,103.98 for a total payroll of $234,003.79; approve the March 28, 2023 bill list: checks #68299-68312 for $4,918.14, the April 5, 2023 bill list: checks #68313-68324 for $27,076.77, and the April 17, 2023 bill list: checks #68325-68356 for $50,217.32 and wires of $48,834.72 for a total of. $99,052.04; approve the updated 2023 Board Committee assignments; approve the contract for Wendy Calhoun (Bookkeeper) effective April 10, 2023; approve the contract for Hannah Strelow (Elementary Teacher) for school year 2023-2024; approve the contract for Eric Butche (High School Principal) for school years 2023-2025; accept the resignation of Katie Walkowiak (Para) effective April 1, 2023; approve the hiring of Jazmine St. Pierre (Para) effective March 23, 2023; approve the retirement of Lisa Wekseth (Food Service) effective at the end of school year 2022-2023 with appreciation for her service to the school district; and approve the contract for Taylor Westendorf (Elementary Teacher) for school year 2023-2024. Motion passed unanimously.
Public Participation:
-Thank you from Paul Riihiluoma for being allowed to attain practicum hours at Moose Lake Elementary.
-Jim Gerdes regarding open enrollment concerns
Good Things Happening:
Congratulations to our MLHS Honor Society students who were recognized in a ceremony on April 12 for their contributions to our school and commitment to scholarship, service, leadership, and character. New Inductees: Ana Beer, Kaiden Eilen, Eric Ellingson, Adisyn Erwin, Chet Giersdorf-Thompson, Olivia Jutila, Paige Kosloski, Danica Matten, Amelia Olson, Aila Oswald, Max Petry, Ryleigh Sickler, Elliott Wasche, Eli Youngs. Returning Members: Greta Barrett (President), Laura Stephenson (Vice President), Elle Nielsen (Secretary), Jorja Jusczak (Treasurer), Adeline Hanson, Megan Hattenberger, Evelyn Johnson, Lily Kahara-Wallace, Joseph Steen, Logan Tomczak.
Congratulations to the students who participated in the 7A Visual Art competition. Moose Lake had 5 “best of show” out of 12 categories. Jaxson Anderson (Painting Superior plus Best of show, Sculpture Superior plus best of show, Video Excellent),
Sophie Gunderson (Film Excellent and Best of show), Kaitlyn Milczark (Digital Photography Excellent), Jace Furey (Film Excellent), Holly Chesbrough (Digital Photography Excellent), Dawson Kracke (Digital Photography Excellent), Danica Matten (Digital Photograph Superior and best of show, Sculpture Excellent), Sam Thielbar (Painting Superior), Emma Ballantine (Painting Excellent), Everett Gamst (Video Superior and best of show), Jocelyn Mundell (Painting Excellent), Gracie Skog (Painting Participation).
Thank you to Moose Lake Township for their donation of $5,000 to the Summer Rec Program.
Presentation:
-Student Leadership Team [SLT] presentation by Weston Davidson, Gr. 6, Maya McDowell, Gr. 6, Addison Metz, Gr. 6, Jacob Rotta, Gr. 6, Jaina Waldo, Gr. 5, Harper Danelski, Gr. 4, Randy Koecher, Gr. 4, Johnathan Rhoades, Gr. 4, and Shelly Olson-teacher. The SLT was formed last year. All of the kids on the team had to apply and get a recommendation to get on the team. Projects include raising over a thousand items including monetary donations from the elementary school for our local food drive. The SLT counted all of the food items and other products as well as delivering them to the food drive. They coordinated and ran the ‘Kids Voting’ during the November elections. The SLT promoted as well as planned the read-a-thon activities, dress up days, reading competition, and all of the proceeds which will go to the Legacy of Excellence to pay for the school supplies for next year. The SLT comes up with a lot of ideas that impact and enrich the Moose Lake Elementary School. A.S.K. is a mantra that they have established that stands for Appropriate, Safe, and Kind in our elementary school. Tickets are handed out to students who are appropriate, safe, and kind and put into a drawing at the end of each week for a prize. The individual SLT members model and recognize these behaviors. The SLT meets monthly to address any problems or ideas to make our school a better place. One SLT member, Johnathan, had the idea of the elementary getting a moose mascot for ‘Moose’ Lake. They are raising money for T-Shirts and the mascot.
-High School Student SEL [Social and Emotional Learning] Presentations by Pam Litsey, High School Counselor
Reports:
Complete reports can be viewed on our school website.
Discussion:
Issuance of abatement bonds for parking lot resealing. Ehlers handouts on Estimated Abatement Bond Debt Service and Tax Impact Scheduled and Possible Timeline for the Issuance of Tax Abatement and Capital Facilities Bonds provided.
Action Items:
Motion by Peterson, second by Pederson to accept the $5,000 donation from Moose Lake Township to the Summer Rec Program. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Blondo, second by Anderson-Reed to approve a Planning Services Agreement with ICS. Motion passed unanimously.
First reading of Policy 516.5.
Motion by Pederson, second by Peterson to close session [open meeting] at 5:54pm pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 13D.05, subdivision 3(c)(3) to discuss an offer for the purchase of real property owned by the school district and located near Opportunity Drive in Moose Lake (parcel #21-190-1350) and to open the closed meeting. Motion passed unanimously.
Motion by Anderson-Reed, second by Blondo to close the closed meeting and open the open meeting at 6:16 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Meeting/Event Dates:
Regular Board Meeting May 15 5:00 p.m. Board Room
Regular Board Meeting June 12 4:00 p.m. Board Room
BMW Sharing Committee April 26- POSTPONED
Negot. Committee - AFSCME May 85:30 p.m. Board Room
Negot. Committee - EdMN May 2 3:45 p.m. Board Room
Finance Committee May 9 9:00 a.m. Board Room
Facilities Committee TBD Wellness CommitteeMay 9 3:45 p.m. Board Room
Motion by Pederson, second by Blondo to adjourn at 6:37 pm. Motion passed unanimously.
Steven Blondo, Chairperson
Lisa Anderson-Reed, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 4, 2023)
