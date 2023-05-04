Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.

Variance #323001 Minnesota’s Candy Warehouse LLC (Sweetly Kismet Candy Store) 

