Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.
Part of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ in Section 3, Township 48 North, Range 17 West in Twin Lakes Township. The property address is 1707 Highway 210 (PIN 81-030-0745).
Nature of Request: Construct a sign exceeding the maximum height limit for the C-2 Highway Commercial Zoning District.
Variance #323002 Dawn Sax
Part of the Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ in Section 36, Township 47 North, Range 19 West on the Moose Horn River in Skelton Township. The property address is 3883 Point Road (PIN 72-090-5940).
Nature of Request: Place a second dwelling (mobile home) on a property that does not meet density standards for two dwellings.
Variance #323003 Minardi Outdoors (Knife Island Campground)
Government Lot 2 and Part of the Southeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ in Section 30, Township 49 North, Range 16 West on the St. Louis River in Thomson Township. The property address is 234 West Highway 61 (PIN 78-020-7910).
Nature of Request: Place six, 12 feet by 24 feet bunkhouses at existing campsites in Tiers 1-4. The proposed bunkhouses will meet the required setback to the ordinary high water level of the St. Louis River. In addition, construct up to 14 walk-in sites in Tiers 3 and 4. The request will result in a total of 56 campsites. Forty-three campsites are permitted for this campground based on density standards.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
/s/ Jack Ezell
Chairman, Board of Adjustment
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on May 4, 2023)
