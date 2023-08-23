Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, Minn. for the purpose of considering the Conditional/Interim Use Permits listed below:
Conditional/Interim Use #423002 Iverson Inn, Inc.
Part of Government Lot 2 in the Southeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 28, Township 49 North, Range 18 West on Big Lake in Perch Lake Township. The property address is 979 Cary Road (PIN 92-034-5280 and 5285).
Nature of Request:
Expansion of the existing campground by placing four bunkhouses at existing campsites in Tier 4. The proposed bunkhouses will meet the required setback to the ordinary high water level of Big Lake and are less than 400 square feet in area.
Conditional/Interim Use #423003
Tom Kraemer, Inc.
Part of the East ½ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 9, Township 48 North, Range 17 West in Twin Lakes Township. The property address is 1689 County Road 61 (PIN 81-030-1880 and 1884).
Nature of Request: Operate a shipping container sales and rental business. The proposal includes outside storage of containers and construction of a new shop for truck and trailer storage and maintenance.
Conditional/Interim Use #423004
Kevin Halverson
Part of the Southeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 30, Township 48 North, Range 17 West in Twin Lakes Township. The property address is 2277 County Road 5 (PIN 81-064-5705).
Nature of Request:
Operate a home-based business, a coffee roastery, within two existing structures.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION.
/s/ Jack Ezell
Planning Commission Chair
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 24, 2023)
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.