Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, Minn. for the purpose of considering the Conditional/Interim Use Permits listed below:

Conditional/Interim Use #423002 Iverson Inn, Inc.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0