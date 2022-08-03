Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, MN, for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.
Variance #322019 Roy Erickson
Lot 16 of Hughdahls East Bay Plat in Section 3, Township 48 North, Range 20 West on Island Lake in Eagle Township. The property address 1439 South Lake Street (PIN 90-110-0320).
Nature of Request: Construct a nonconforming dwelling with attached garage on a nonconforming lot. The dwelling with attached garage is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback to the side yard line and road right-of-way. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required lot width or lot area requirements.
Variance #322020 Iverson Inn, Inc.
Park of Government Lot 2 in the Southeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 28, Range 49 North, Range 18 West on Big Lake in Perch Lake Township. The property address is 979 Cary Road (PIN 92-034-5280, 5285, and 5390).
Nature of Request: Allow an after-the-fact nonconforming conversion of a pump house formerly used by the fire department to a rental cabin with attached deck. The cabin with attached deck is nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback to the ordinary high water level. Allow 17 campsites to exceed the standard of 400 square feet of unit floor space.
Variance #322021 Roger Neubauer
Part of Government Lot 4 in Section 8, Township 48 North. Range 21 West on Cole Lake in Lakeview Township. The property address is XXXX Mattila Road (PIN 57-010-1197).
Nature of Request: Allow the subdivision or a property resulting more than four lots on a quarter-quarter section.
Variance #322023 Steve Stracek
Lots 5, 6, 7, and 8, Block 3 of the New Mahtowa Plat in Section 9, Township 47 North, Range 18 West in Mahtowa Township. The property address is 2716 1st Street (PIN 60-180-0520).
Nature of Request: Allow an after-the-fact nonconforming dwelling on a nonconforming lot. The dwelling is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback to the road right-of-way. The lot is considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required lot width, lot depth or lot area.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT.
/s/ Jack Ezell
Chairman, Board of Adjustment
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on August 4, 2022)
