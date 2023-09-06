Notice is hereby given that the Carlton County Board of Adjustment will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, Minn., for the purpose of considering the Variance Permits listed below.
Variance #323014 Jennifer Serafin
Lots 4, 5, and 6, Block 1 of Maple Grove Plat in Section 33, Township 49 North, Range 18 West on Big Lake in Perch Lake Township. The property address is 3151 and 3155 Maple Drive, Cloquet, MN 55720 (PIN 92-170-0080, 92-170-0100).
Nature of Request: Allow a lot line adjustment that creates a nonconforming septic system location and nonconforming lots. Consider lots to be buildable after the lot line adjustment. The septic system would be considered nonconforming as it does not meet the required setback from the proposed side yard line. The lots are considered nonconforming as they will not meet the required lot width or lot area.
Variance #323015 Keith and Joyce Lilyquist
Lot 9, Block 1 of Lake Park Plat in Section 31, Township 46 North, Range 19 West on Sand Lake in Moose Lake Township. The property address is 4876 Mirror Way (PIN 63-190-0180).
Nature of Request: Allow an addition and screen porch onto a nonconforming dwelling and retain lot coverage in excess of the 25% standard. The dwelling is nonconforming due to the setback to the side yard line.
BY THE ORDER OF THE CARLTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
/s/ Jack Ezell
Chairman, Board of Adjustment
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 7, 2023)
