*IMPORTANT PROPERTY TAX HOMESTEAD NOTICE* Nov 17, 2022

This will affect your 2023 property taxes and eligibility for Property Tax Refund.

Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year?

Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before December 31, 2022.

What is a qualifying relative?

For unoccupied agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner's spouse.

For occupied agricultural or residential property, a qualifying relative also includes the owner's uncle, aunt, nephew or niece.

After the initial application has been received, relative homesteads are verified annually.

When do I apply?

You must apply on or before December 31, 2022. Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor.

Contact the assessor by December 31, 2022 if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the year.

If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.

In order to qualify for homestead, you must own and occupy by December 31, 2022 and your homestead application must be received/postmarked by December 31, 2022.

Carlton County Assessor's Office (218) 384-9142

(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on November 17, December 1, 2022)
