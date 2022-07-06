NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 24, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $52,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Donald J. Rudeck, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Frandsen Bank & Trust
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Frandsen Bank & Trust
SERVICER: Frandsen Bank & Trust
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February 26, 2015,
Carlton County Recorder, as Document Number A000461310
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
LOT EIGHT (8), BLOCK ONE (1), WHITE’S ADDITION TO TH EVILLAGE OF SCANLON, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON RECORD WITH THE REGISTER OF DEEDS FOR THE COUNTY OF CARLTON, STATE OF MINNESOTA.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2704 Washington Ave, Cloquet, MN 55720
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 23-440-0160
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $47,708.23
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 30, 2022, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Second Floor Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2023, or the next business day if February 28, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 29, 2022
Frandsen Bank & Trust
Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY Melissa L.B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road,
Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 7, 14, 21, 28, Aug. 4, 11, 2022)
