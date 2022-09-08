NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re the Estate of
Beverlee Drewlow,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., a zoom (virtual) hearing will be held in this Court, at the Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated January 31, 2017, and for the appointment of David Drewlow, whose address is 1580 Olsonville Road, Carlton Minnesota 55718, personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed or raised, the personal represententative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal depts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. If you have an objection to this case, please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7560 option #8 for further instructions as these hearings are currently held remotely due to the pandemic.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
