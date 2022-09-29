Moose Lake Public School, Independent School District #0097-01, is proposing a single-question referendum on November 8, 2022, that would authorize a capital projects levy for a ten year period. If approved by voters, the district would levy $380,000, beginning with the Payable 2023 levy. The annual levy amount in the nine subsequent years would be computed by multiplying 6.916% times the preceding year’s Net Tax Capacity (NTC) and would be authorized for annual certification by the school board.
The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over the ten year period is $3.8 million if the District’s NTC remains constant. With growth in the District’s NTC over the ten year period covered by the capital projects referendum, total project costs, and the associated annual capital project levy, will be higher. Proposed projects include technology improvements (computers, infrastructure, software, and technology staff) and also school bus/van purchases.
The proposed projects appear to be in the long-term interest of the school district. In addition, the school board is aware that capital projects levy proceeds are only authorized to fund the capital projects proposed in this review and comment submission and eligible under Minnesota Statutes, section 126C.10, subdivision 14.
Review and Comment Statement
Based on the department’s analysis of the school district’s required documentation and other pertinent information from sources of the Minnesota Department of Education, the Commissioner of Education provides a positive review and comment.
Additional Information is Available
Persons desiring additional information regarding this proposal should contact the school district superintendents’s office.
/s/ Heather Mueller, Ed. D
Heather Mueller, Ed. D
Commissioner
August 23, 2022
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 29, 2022)
PUBLIC NOTICE
Windemere Township Planning Commission Meeting & Board of Adjustment Meeting
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
The Windemere Township Planning Commission will hold its last regular meeting of 2022 on October 11, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Windemere Town Hall.
The last regular Board of Adjustments meeting of 2022 will follow immediately after the close of the Planning Commission meeting on the same date at the same location.
Cindy Woltjer
Windemere Township Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 29, October 6, 2022)
