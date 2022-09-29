Moose Lake Public School, Independent School District #0097-01, is proposing a single-question referendum on November 8, 2022, that would authorize a capital projects levy for a ten year period. If approved by voters, the district would levy $380,000, beginning with the Payable 2023 levy. The annual levy amount in the nine subsequent years would be computed by multiplying 6.916% times the preceding year’s Net Tax Capacity (NTC) and would be authorized for annual certification by the school board.

The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over the ten year period is $3.8 million if the District’s NTC remains constant. With growth in the District’s NTC over the ten year period covered by the capital projects referendum, total project costs, and the associated annual capital project levy, will be higher. Proposed projects include technology improvements (computers, infrastructure, software, and technology staff) and also school bus/van purchases.

