Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the Board of County Commissioners of Carlton County, Minnesota, until 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, Minnesota for the following:

2023 Specifications Proposal for Supplies as per specifications on file in the County Engineer’s Office and at the Carlton County website https://www.co.carlton.mn.us

