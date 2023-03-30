Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the Board of County Commissioners of Carlton County, Minnesota, until 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton, Minnesota for the following:
2023 Specifications Proposal for Supplies as per specifications on file in the County Engineer’s Office and at the Carlton County website https://www.co.carlton.mn.us
to include:
1) Dust Control
2) Gravel Crushing
3) Bituminous Materials
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. By order of the Carlton County Board of Commissioners.
JinYeene Neumann
Carlton County Engineer
1630 County Road 61
Carlton, MN 55718-8170
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 16, 23, 30, 2023)
Moose Lake Township
- Assessment Notice
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect your 2024 property taxes.
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Township of Moose Lake will meet on 4/13/23, 1 P.M., at Moose Lake City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the value or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint.
Given under my hand this 1st day of February, 2023
Donna Kirk
Clerk of the Township of Moose Lake
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 30, April 6, 2023)
SILVER TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EQUALIZATION MEETING
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect your 2024
property taxes
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Township of Silver in Carlton County, Minnesota, will meet at the Kettle River Snowmobile Club at 5585 Co. Rd. Hwy 12 in said Township at 10:00 AM on Tuesday the 11th day of April, 2023. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office with your concerns. If you disagree with the value or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and make corrections as needed. Generally you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint.
Given under my hand this 17th day of March, 2023
Mark A Carlson, Clerk of the Township of Silver
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 30, April 6, 2023)
TOWN OF BARNUM
Board of Appeal and
Equalization Meeting
This may affect your 2024
Property Taxes
Notice is hereby given, that the Board of appeal and Equalization for Barnum Township will meet on April 18, 2023 at 10:00a.m. at the Barnum Fire Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Kristina Asperheim, Clerk
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 30, 2023)
