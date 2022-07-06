SUMMARY OF THE
APPROVED PROCEEDINGS OF THE
Carlton County Board of Review for the Unorganized Townships and
County Board of Appeal
and Equalization
Annual Session Minutes – Draft
Tuesday - June 14, 2022 3:30 p.m.
Monday - June 27, 2022 3:00 p.m.
The Carlton County Board of Review for the unorganized areas of Carlton County and the County Board of Appeal and Equalization met in Annual Session this 14th day of June, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the County Transportation Building.
Members present: Commissioners Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Thell, and Auditor/Treasurer DeVriendt. Absent: Proulx.
The Oath of Office was administered by Rhonda Novack from the Clerk of Court’s office.
Nominations were called for Chairperson of the Board of Review and Board of Appeal and Equalization. Commissioner Peterson voted the Chairperson of the Board of Review and Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Nominations were called for Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Review and Board of Appeal and Equalization. Commissioner Thell voted as the Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Review and Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Nominations were called for Secretary of the Board of Review and Board of Appeal and Equalization. Auditor/Treasurer DeVriendt voted as the Secretary of the Board of Review and Board of Appeal and Equalization.
County Assessor Kyle Holmes introduced his staff and reviewed the functions of the Board of Review and the Board of Appeal and Equalization. Holmes and Chief Deputy Assessor Donna House also explained the appraisal process to the Board, including statistics from the 2022 Assessment Process.
All items of correspondence received were submitted to the board.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve an $8,900 reduction in valuation for 98-010-3115, and no change for 98-010-3100.
Peterson by Thell all yea, to approve no change in valuation due to petitioner ineligibility for not attending or appearing in the minutes of the local board of appeal for Silver Township, 66-016-6120.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve no further change from the local appeal board in valuation for 78-020-0748.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to approve no change in valuation for 06-755-0020.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve no change in valuation due to not allowing inside inspection by Assessor’s office 39-010-1127.
David Fahland, 39-030-2055, was not present; no action was taken.
Commissioner Brenner exits meeting.
Thell by Bodie all yea, to accept staff recommendations and approve all other changes in valuation/classification as on file in the County Assessor Office.
Peterson by Thell all yea, that the Assessment Books of Real Estate, Mobile Home, and Personal Property Values for Carlton County for the Assessment Year 2022 (Payable 2023) be accepted as presented by the County Assessor, Kyle Holmes.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
Discussion on the State Legislative session and the bonding request of the county.
Bodie by Thell all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on July 7, 2022)
