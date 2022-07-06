Carlton County
Board of Commissioners
REGULAR SESSION
Held on June 14, 2022
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, and Thell.
Absent: Proulx.
The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, approve Agenda as presented.
Thell by Brenner all yea, approve the Minutes of the May 23, 2022, Adjourned Board meeting.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to accept and approve the Carlton County Transfer Station Gate Fees as presented, effective September 1, 2022.Copy of fee schedule is on in Zoning Office, on county website, and at Transfer Station.
Thell by Bodie all yea, to approve Conditional Use Permit No. 422002 to allow outdoor music performances on property 60-026-1424 with conditions as on file in the Zoning Office:
Brenner by Bodie all yea votes, to offer by direct sale to MN Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Trails Carlton County parcel number 78-010-0080 which is within the Statutory Boundary of Jay Cooke State Park.
Thell by Bodie all yea votes, as Sponsor for Wood City Riders snowmobile club approve of the Club’s intent to build as part of their Grant in Aid Trail near the intersection of US Highway 2 and MN Hwy 194.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to accept Contract Number 1047546, “Airport Maintenance and Operation Grant Contract” at the Moose Lake-Carlton County Airport.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve refilling a Deputy position in the Sheriff’s Department.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to accept $8,411 donation from Rendezvous Sports Bar and Grill for Sheriff’s Office K-9 program.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, approve out of state travel for the Sheriff’s Office Investigator to attend the National Association of Drug Court Professionals conference.
Thell by Brenner all yea, to approve a contract to purchase a Sheriff’s office K-9 with associated training from Mark McDonough in the amount of $15,500.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to sign the 2022 County Boat and Water Safety Grant from MN DNR for $4,375.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to sign the 2022 Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Patrol Grant in the amount of $4,000.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, accept the Probation Working Group Final Plan for adoption by the County Board and to appoint County Coordinator as the point of contact for the county.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, approve refilling the .8 FTE Truancy position in the Initiatives Department and any associated back fill if an internal person is appointed.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, accept the expenditure listing for April 2022.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve the 2022-2023 Liquor License Renewals conditional upon the approval by the County Attorney and County Sheriff. Full list available in County Auditor’s Office.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve a continuation of an unpaid leave of absence for a Property Management employee for up to 180 additional calendar days.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, for the addition of Juneteenth to the list of recognized county holidays and approve addition to the county personnel policy for non-represented employees.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to allow Property Management to lease 2 vehicles for receipt in 2023.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
