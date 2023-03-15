REGULAR SESSION
Held on February 14, 2023
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, Proulx, and Zmyslony. Absent: None.
Proulx by Bodie all yea, to approve the Agenda as amended.
Zmyslony by Proulx all yea, to approve the Minutes of the January 23, 2023, Adjourned Board meeting.
Employee Service Awards were presented.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to approve refilling a Financial Eligibility Specialist position in PH&HS.
Proulx by Zmyslony all yea, to approve the Human Development Center’scontract for Assertive Community Treatment.
Zmyslony by Bodie all yea, to approve the Land Commissioner to author and submit a letter of support and authorization for the aerial application related to gypsy moth mating disruption treatment on one site in the County scheduled for July 2023.
Land Commissioner and Emergency Management Director provided information on the Emergency Snow Declaration and any potential Federal or State funding for road, ATV, and Snowmobile trail debris removal.
Zmyslony by Bodie all yea, votes to approve Transportation Maintenance Agreements with Atkinson, Barnum, Beseman, Lakeview, Mahtowa, Moose Lake, Perch Lake, and Silver Townships.
Peterson by Zmyslony all yea, to approve gravel pit lease agreement with Dan and Gayle Heikkila.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, to award projects SAP 009-592-002 (LOW), CP 009-121-005, CP 009-128-005, SAP 009-620-010, SAP 009-621-004, & SAP 009-623-009 to Hawkinson Construction Company, Inc.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, to approve a service contract with Paramount Planning Group, LLC to serve as Arrowhead Region Emergency Managers Association Region 2 project manager.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to approve a Federal Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification approving the Board Chair and County Sheriff to sign the agreement.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, to approve refilling a Corrections Officer position in the Sheriff’s Department. Two Corrections officers will also have approved overlap and earlier start dates to facilitate training.
Proulx by Zmyslony all yea, to approve a County letter of support for Fond du Lac Band regarding a grant proposal with a bike and pedestrian trail from Black Bear Casino to Munger Trail to Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.
Zmyslony by Proulx all yea, to enter into a Grant Contract with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct the County Veterans Service Office Operational Enhancement Grant Program.
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, to approve a contract for services with Adrienne Pearson for matters related to Child in need of Protection or Services; Termination of Parental Rights; Long-Term Foster Care placement; and Transfer of Legal and Physical Custody.
Proulx by Peterson all yea votes to approve the Split Rock Star Club 2022-2023 Liquor License renewal due to change of license type.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for December 2022.
Discussion on State Legislative issues and process for ICWA, NACO, Cloquet Forestry Center, State Bonding, PILT, MSOP, Blighted Properties and Tax Forfeited clean ups.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, to authorize a letter in support of keeping University Programs and Personnel at the Cloquet Forestry Center to University of Minnesota President and Regents, State Legislators, and Fond du Lac.
Proulx by Peterson all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on March 16, 2023)
