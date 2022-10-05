Carlton County Board of
Commissioners REGULAR SESSION
Held on September 13, 2022
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, and Proulx.
Absent: Thell
Brenner by Bodie all yea, approve Agenda as amended.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, approve the Minutes of the August 22, 2022, Adjourned Board meeting.
Employee Service Awards were presented.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, to approve Purchase of Service contracts for both Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency and Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training to a maximum of $158,774.88 each for MFIP Employment and Training.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, to approve the foster care transportation agreement with the Moose Lake school district.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve the third of three one-year extensions of the Agreement for Transportation of Recyclable Mattresses with Waste Management, on file in the Zoning office.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to accept rezoning request: No. 522004, Michelle Barton to rezone property 39-180-0402 and 0410 from the C-2 Highway Commercial District to the A-2 Agriculture/Rural Residential Zoning District.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to accept the Conditional Use Permit No. 422004, Twin Lakes Township, to allow construction of a town hall in the A-2 Agricultural/Rural Residential Zoning District 81-030-2805.
Proulx by Brenner all yea, to authorize sale of tax forfeited parcel 06-025-0020 to City of Cloquet.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to accept completed project SAP 009-600-005 and make final payment of $47,817.44 to Redstone Construction, LLC.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to requests that Governor Walz intercede to release the 20% LPA cost share of FHWA ER Program Funding from the DACA Fund.
Brenner by Bodie yea, to apply for a Bridge Investment Program Grant under section 11118 of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for the replacement of Bridges 09518, L11899, L1198 and the rehabilitation of Bridges 09504 and 09505.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the gravel pit lease agreement with Brian Lind with conditions as on file in the Transportation Department.
Bodie by Proulx all yea, to approve request for abatement of taxes on parcels 06-275-1460 and 1480 for taxes payable 2023.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to accept the expenditure listing for July 2022.
Proulx by Bodie all yea, to approve the Office Assistant -Veteran Service Officer Payroll grade change.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to approve the 2023-2027 contract with Minnesota Counties Information Systems using Tyler Software DocuPro and i-Doc as on file in the Recorder’s office.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve up to additional $5,000.00 for printing and postage for public information flyers regarding Local Option Sales Tax related to the Justice Center project.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve budget amendment of $20,000.00 from salaries to contracted services in the Initiatives department to fund a capacity building evaluation project.
Brenner by Proulx all yea, to approve changing the Zoning and Environmental Services Administrator position from a 37.5 to a 40-hour work week.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve a one-year renewable contract with Specialty Minerals, Inc. for the Extension Soil Improvement Program pending County Attorney review.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on October 6, 2022)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.