Carlton County Board of Commissioners
REGULAR SESSION
Held on August 8, 2023
The proceedings, in their entirety, are on file and open for public inspection during regular working hours in the Auditor’s Office and are also posted on the Carlton County website at: www.co.carlton.mn.us
Present: Bodie, Peterson, and Zmyslony. Absent: Brenner and Proulx
Bodie by Peterson all yea, approve the Agenda as amended.
Peterson by Zmyslony all yea, approve the Minutes of the July 24, 2023, Adjourned Board meeting.
Employee Service Awards were presented.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, approve an eight-week unpaid leave of absence for PH&HS employee.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, approve the purchase of service agreement with Lutheran Social Services for Parallel Protection Process/Family Group Decision Making services.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to enter into a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for financial assistance to fund a Safe Routes to School Boost Grant and eligible expenses.
Zmyslony by Peterson all yea, to approve the issuance of hauler licenses as on file in Zoning Office.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, approve a Memorandum of Agreement with Aitkin and Pine counties to provide septic system review and design services.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, approve a letter of support to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for a regional municipal solid waste disposal facility in Itasca County.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, to establish easements to the North Country Trail Association in Wrenshall Township at the Junction of County Road 4 and the Minnesota-Wisconsin State Line on all necessary Tax Forfeit-County Administered parcels.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, to establish easements to Frontier Communications under the Soo Line Trail from Kettle River to the Aitkin County Line as previously established under County Resolution 00-079 and any necessary additional parcels.
Peterson by Zmyslony, all yea, to approve the Transportation Local Partnership Program agreement with the City of Cromwell to administer the LPP funds.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, to approve out of state travel for a deputy in the Sheriff’s Department to attend instructor level certification to teach MN POST Board certified courses in Use of Force.
Bodie by Peterson all yea, votes, accept 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant from the State of Minnesota for $28,153, requires 100% match.
Jail Administrator provided a change order for the Justice Center geothermal wells in the amount of $86,028. This amount is projected to be part of the contingency fund and not increase the overall project amount.
Bodie by Zmyslony all yea, approve purchase of kitchen equipment for the Justice Center from Horizon Equipment LLC for $132,330.
The Auditor/Treasurer notified the County Board of the Confession of Judgement (COJ) for payment of delinquent taxes on PID 17-170-0032.
Peterson by Bodie all yea, this meeting be adjourned.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette on September 7, 2023)
