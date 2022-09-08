Carlton County Board of
Commissioners
REGULAR SESSION
Held on August 9, 2022
Present: Bodie, Brenner, Peterson, and Thell.
Remote: Proulx (votes not recorded)
Brenner by Bodie all yea,to approve the Agenda as amended.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Minutes of the July 21, 2022, Special Board meeting.
Brenner by Thell all yea, to approve the Minutes of the July 25, 2022, Adjourned Board meeting.
PH&HS Director provided informational update on Child Care and Foster Care Homes.
Thell by Bodie all yea votes, except Proulx who was absent, to approve the Transportation Maintenance Agreements with Holyoke, Twin Lakes, and Silver Brook Townships.
Brenner by Bodie all yea votes to approve out of state travel for the Sheriff’s Office Investigator to attend training course.
Sheriff Lake presented the 2021 Lexipol Connect Silver Award for Carlton County for Excellence in Corrections Policy Management to Assistant Jail Administrator Jason Wilmes.
Brenner by Bodie all yea votes, except Proulx who was absent, to approve the County Ballot Question for the November 2022 General Election as follows:
Header: How will the new Justice Center be paid for?
The new Carlton County Justice Center is being built. Shall Carlton County be authorized to pay for construction costs through a county wide one-half percent (0.5%) local option sales tax? A yes vote means that the majority of the costs would be financed through the sales tax. A no vote means that the majority of the costs would be financed through property tax.
Bodie by Brenner all yea votes, except Proulx who was absent, to accept and sign a grant contract for the transfer of Taconite Tax Funds from the MN Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation to Carlton County for economic development. Expected amount is $264,986 for FY 2023.
Brenner by Thell all yea votes to reappoint Ted Shaw to the Economic Development Authority Committee.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to accept the Economic Development Authority recommendations for no changes to the current Enabling Resolution and the EDA By-Laws.
Thell by Brenner all yea votes, except Proulx who was absent, to allow the City of Moose Lake to defer their scheduled 2022 Neighborhood Revitalization Program payment until 2023, agreeing to make a double payment in 2023.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to approve a closed session at the end of the regular meeting to discuss labor negotiations.
Commissioners Bodie and Brenner will serve as representatives on the Primary Elections Canvassing Board. Commissioners Proulx and Peterson will serve on the General Election Canvassing Board in November.
Justin Kroeger from Gallagher provided information on potential new post-65 insurance options for retirees.
Bodie by Thell all yea, to table adding of Post-65 supplemental insurance plan to August 22ndmeeting.
Jail Administrator provided an information update on the Justice Center Project.
Save the date for Soil and Water Conservation District Conservation Award Program in Mahtowa tentatively set for August 31st.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, to adjourn to a closed session to discuss labor negotiations.
Brenner by Bodie all yea, to close the closed session and return to the regular meeting.
Bodie by Brenner all yea, that this meeting be adjourned.
